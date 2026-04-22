Emmarentia tragedy: a life lost, a family shaken, suspect’s family offers condolences

The National Prosecuting Authority announced on Tuesday that it will not pursue prosecution in the shooting incident.

A family is grieving, children are left without a father, and a community is shaken by the tragic events in Emmarentia.

Against this backdrop of loss and trauma, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced on Tuesday that it will not pursue prosecution in the shooting in a suspected road rage incident in Emmarentia, which left 48-year-old Zawar Faisal Ul Rahman dead and his wife wounded.

The NPA is instead converting the matter into a formal inquest after reviewing evidence presented by the defence.

‘Sorrow’

In a message sent to The Citizen, the family of the 58-year-old suspect expressed sorrow for the life lost, extending condolences to the Ul Rahman family.

“We are not insensitive to the fact that a family has suffered an irreplaceable loss, and innocent children traumatised by the events are now without a father. We extend our sincere prayers and thoughts to them during this difficult period,” the statement read.

‘Self-defence’

The suspect’s family maintains their relative acted in clear self‑defence, protecting both himself and his wife.

“Nothing in this process diminishes the human tragedy that has unfolded,” they added.

Call for reflection

The suspect’s family urged South Africans to reflect on the constitutional principle of the presumption of innocence, cautioning against speculation and hostility that marked the initial public reaction.

“No individual should be judged or condemned before the facts are properly examined through lawful processes. We would appreciate it if the public accepts the court verdict,” they said.

Confidence in justice

Welcoming the NPA’s swift and independent handling of the matter, the suspect’s family said the recognition of lawful defence restored their confidence in the justice system.

They expressed gratitude to witnesses who came forward and to those who risked their lives during the incident.

The statement urged all parties to respect the rule of law and allow the inquest process to proceed without interference or inflammatory commentary.

Honouring Ul Rahman

“The most respectful way to honour the memory of the deceased is to ensure lessons are learned – that road‑rage incidents must never escalate into violence, and that no family should endure such a tragedy again,” the family said.

The family requested privacy as they continue to process the events of recent days, adding that they will not engage in further public commentary at this stage.

Funeral

Meanwhile, more than 100 people, including friends and family, attended the mayyit (funeral), also known as Janzah Salaah (funeral prayer) of Ul Rahman at the Westpark Cemetery.

UL Rehman was shot dead during a road rage incident in Emmarentia this past Sunday.

He will be laid to rest in Pakistan.