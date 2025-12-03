How ‘blue lights blesser’ EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi met ‘Ngamla’ Cat Matlala

Mkhwanazi faces accusations of facilitating the installation of blue lights on Matlala's cars.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has provided an account of how he came to know tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and became entangled in a “blue lights” controversy.

Mkhwanazi testified on Wednesday before the Madlanga commission in Pretoria, which is probing allegations of political interference, corruption, and criminal misconduct within the municipality and its law-enforcement structures.

Multiple witnesses have implicated him in improper conduct.

Allegations against EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi

Mkhwanazi faces accusations of unlawfully facilitating the installation of blue lights on vehicles owned by Matlala without the necessary authorisation from the City of Ekurhuleni.

The allegations stem from two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) he signed in October 2021, establishing an unofficial relationship between the EMPD and Matlala’s companies, Cat VIP Protection Services and Medicare24 Tshwane District.

His involvement led to a first suspension in February 2023, followed by an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigation.

Ipid released its findings months later in September.

Mkhwanazi was also investigated by Ipid for allegedly shielding three EMPD officers accused of various crimes, including copper theft, as well as the torture and murder of a robbery suspect.

Further claims presented to the commission suggest he approved 55 irregular promotions within three months of his December 2023 appointment as deputy chief.

Questions around his own appointment were raised by EMPD chief Isaac Mapiyeye and former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, who told the commission that he assumed the role without undergoing the mandatory competency assessment.

He also reportedly declined formal vetting by the State Security Agency (SSA).

Mashazi, who has been accused of protecting Mkhwanazi from disciplinary actions, denied doing so during her testimony this week.

Mkhwanazi was suspended again last month.

First encounters with Cat Matlala

During Wednesday’s hearing, Mkhwanazi outlined his professional background, clarifying that he no longer holds a brigadier rank but that of commissioner.

As deputy chief, he said, he is responsible for EMPD’s operations and specialised services.

His relationship with Matlala, he stated, began in 2021.

He first met Mike Van Wyk, who is linked to Medicare24, after colleagues from the community liaison unit introduced them.

According to Mkhwanazi, they told him that Van Wyk hoped to build ties with the municipality and EMPD in order to “assist in terms of resources”.

After meeting Van Wyk, he learned more about the proposal.

“His idea was to assist us in terms of first response when our members are injured… whilst they are on duty,” he told the commission.

Van Wyk, Mkhwanazi claimed, later presented this concept to senior management in the City of Ekurhuleni.

That meeting led to more formal discussions.

Mkhwanazi stated that he had informed both Mapiyeye and then–deputy chief Goodman Mzolo about the matter.

In 2022, members of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) or intervention unit allegedly told him about Matlala’s security company.

Ekurhuleni state of the city address

He described how Cat VIP Protection Services helped guard municipal officials during the state of the city address in March 2022 after “threats” reportedly linked to the ANC were raised during a briefing by Mapiyeye.

Ahead of the event, he contacted Van Wyk and asked for an introduction to Matlala, which took place at a meeting in Boksburg.

He told the commission that Matlala later visited the Germiston Civic Centre during planning sessions, but chose to send a representative instead of attending fully.

According to Mkhwanazi, Cat VIP Protection Services was then included in the operational plan.

He insisted that the document allegedly submitted earlier by retired EMPD deputy chief Revo Spies was fraudulent.

“I am going to present the real operational plan.”

Mkhwanazi also testified that Matlala, whom he referred to as “ngamla” (boss), offered his services for free.

“It was at no cost to the city. He said I’ll just provide my guys to assist; he didn’t charge us anything. I think for him it was marketing strategy.”

Vehicle registration controversy

Mkhwanazi then addressed the blue lights saga, which centres on several vehicles — a BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series, and VW Golf — that were registered under the municipality and fitted with blue lights.

He was accused of arranging their registration through EMPD head of fleet Chris Steyn.

He testified that SWAT members had informed him that Matlala wanted to upgrade his vehicles to appeal to international clients.

Mkhwanazi told the commission he met with Matlala and requested that the EMPD receive his older cars.

“That time we were joking, I said, ‘If you can dump them to us …’. I wanted to twist his arm,” he said, highlighting that Matlala refused.

He said he later discussed the idea with Steyn, who allegedly told him a letter of intention from Matlala would be required for any donation.

While Mapiyeye agreed that the EMPD needed vehicles, Steyn reportedly phoned Mkhwanazi to say that Spies objected to the proposed donation.

Steyn also informed him that the registration process had already begun.

“They were registered to the city at the time he called me.”

Despite this, Mkhwanazi said he contacted Matlala to halt the plan.

‘Blue lights blesser’

Soon after, media reports about the blue lights scandal began circulating online.

After a short adjournment, Mkhwanazi told the commission that the EMPD never actually received the vehicles.

“We never received the cars physically because the process was in the initiation [stages].”

He criticised the media attention, saying coverage appeared in local newspapers and on social media, where even his children saw it.

“But internally at work, I was not approached. There was no communication.”

He recounted being summoned by Mzolo and receiving a notice of intent to suspend on 20 February 2023, a document he said was leaked to the media almost immediately.

His formal suspension took effect on 27 February. He returned on 24 May 2023, allegedly due to Mashazi’s intervention.

“I stayed home for three months,” Mkhwanazi remarked.

Upon returning, he was reassigned to a different role, and news of his suspension being lifted also drew media attention.

According to him, he was labelled the “blue lights blesser”.

