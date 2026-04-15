EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi denies kidnapping colleague, defends promotions

'My character has been assassinated.'

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi has denied any involvement in the alleged kidnapping of a colleague and has strongly defended his role in disputed internal promotions.

He appeared before the Madlanga commission sitting at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Tuesday, 14 April, where the EMPD official is facing scrutiny over claims that he approved 55 allegedly irregular promotions involving directors, superintendents and inspectors.

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi testifies

Mkhwanazi insisted that the promotions were carried out through established human resources (HR) procedures within the EMPD.

He told the commission that the process was initially led by EMPD chief Isaac Mapiyeye, who chaired the selection panel.

Mkhwanazi also confirmed that he had served on the panel himself.

“The process was not started by me; it was started by the chief of police, and when he was suspended, I had to continue.”

He also indicated that he possessed documents supporting his authority to approve promotions within the department.

Mkhwanazi rejected the accusation that appointments were irregular after it was claimed that a female candidate had been promoted without meeting the required criteria.

The EMPD deputy chief argued that concerns about qualifications were inconsistently applied and that other candidates, including Ivan du Plessis, were similarly affected.

He also dismissed suggestions that promotions were influenced by favouritism or predetermined outcomes.

“You can’t have a preferred candidate. You will bet, bet and bet, then the wrong horse wins. You’ll faint and collapse.”

Qualifications and training under scrutiny

Mkhwanazi further claimed that some senior EMPD officials lacked proper training and qualifications.

“You can’t be trained as a metro police [officer] or as a traffic officer by a private institution.

“You go there to capacitate yourself or upskill, but you start from a government training institution.”

He criticised the department’s failure to implement a 2012 national directive aimed at strengthening skills development across metro policing structures.

“It is us, as a department, who failed those who were recruited and those [who] are within. Till today, there’s no training.”

Mkhwanazi further defended the promotions, saying he believed in a “prosperous South Africa” and that he was “very vocal” about women’s empowerment within the EMPD.

“I was very clear in terms of promotion that, guys, we need to balance. This thing of policing being dominated by males must come to an end.

“Everything must balance when we are addressing these issues.”

Kidnapping allegation

Mkhwanazi also directly addressed allegations that he was involved in the alleged kidnapping of EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa.

“I am a police officer, I can’t do that, especially to my colleague, to my junior,” he said.

“I strongly deny these allegations, and there are cases that have been opened.

“In those cases, my name is not mentioned. I don’t know why she mentioned my name,” Mkhwanazi continued.

He further alleged that Thepa herself faces accusations of bullying subordinates and inappropriate conduct toward colleagues on social media platforms.

Mkhwanazi claimed she had received institutional protection from Mapiyeye.

“My character has been assassinated. My character has been badly dealt with.”

Suspension

Mkhwanazi also addressed his latest suspension, which came into effect in November 2025.

“I’m not bitter, I’m not angry about the suspension. If I have to account, I will account for my decisions.”

He concluded his testimony by acknowledging his involvement in bringing external figures into the municipality.

“I take ownership of engaging Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Mike van Wyk and bringing them to the city.”