How the Ekurhuleni metro police chief was undermined by a Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala ally

EMPD police chief Jabulani Mapiyeye detailed the ways his deputy was aided by the city manager in sidelining his authority.

The man accused of assisting Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala in obtaining blue lights is said to have undermined his superior regularly.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Chief of Police Jabulani Mapiyeye appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, where he detailed the disregard for department processes in recent years.

EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi applied for special leave in October after his relationship with Matlala was closely scrutinised.

As well as the allegations against Mkhwanazi, Mapiyeye gave evidence on his working relationship with former City of Ekurhuleni City Manager Imogen Mashazi.

Matlala’s blue lights

Mkhwanazi’s role in Matlala obtaining blue lights for his vehicles came to light following media reports in February.

Mapiyeye had been on leave at the time when the department was asked about allegations surrounding EMPD officials and the blue lights.

EMPD later confirmed that the lights were installed on CAT VIP Services vehicles belonging to Matlala.

Upon return, he was told that the internal affairs had investigated and that a case of fraud had been opened against the Mkhwanazi.

“Mkhwanazi denied having installed these lights. He, however, insisted that the EMPD maintain a formal working relationship with CAT VIP Services, owned by Mr Matlala, on the basis that certain vehicles were donated to EMPD,” stated Mapiyeye.

‘Skills transfer and tactical training’

The police chief added that Mkhwanazi claimed there were memoranda of understanding (MoU) between EMPD and Matlala’s security company that justified his preferential treatment.

Mapiyeye explained that installations of blue lights were reserved for South African Police Services (Saps), metropolitan police, traffic officers and military police.

Regarding any donations, Mapiyeye added that receiving donations was not the function of the EMPD, but that donations to the department needed to be declared by the city manager to National Treasury.

Contained in the MoUs produced by Mkhwanazi to justify the installation of the blue lights was also Matlala’s offer of additional services, which Mapiyeye read aloud.

“CAT VIP will donate motor vehicles to EMPD and provide their staff members with skills transfer and tactical training,” the offer read.

EMPD recruitment

While Mkhwanazi was a deputy to Mapiyeye, he would regularly ascend to the role of acting police chief when Mapiyeye was on leave.

Mapiyeye told the commission that many other staff options to assume the acting role existed, but that Mashazi overwhelming preferred Mkhwanazi.

Mapiyeye complained that Mkwanazi often handled recruitment and promotions while he was away.

“Julius would be running very quick with the issues of appointing panel members who will sit at those interviews.

“During such acting appointments, he conducted recruitments, effected various promotions and set up panels to conduct interviews of candidates,” stated Mapiyeye.

When queried with the city manager, a verbal instruction was given to Mkhwanazi to handle recruitment and that Mapiyeye “must not worry about it”.

As many as 55 officers were appointed by Mkhwanazi while Mapiyeye was on leave or absent.

“Mkhwanazi, with the support of the city manager, has over the years brazenly disregarded my authority as a chief of police of EMPD,” Mapiyeye stated.

