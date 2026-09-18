EMPD top cop Julius Mkhwanazi fired

Mkhwanazi is facing five criminal cases, which include charges of murder and corruption

The City of Ekurhuleni on Friday dismissed Julius Mkhwanazi as deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

Mkhwanazi was suspended in November 2025 after allegations were made against him at the Madlanga commission.

He is also facing five criminal cases.

Julius Mkhwanazi fired

A statement by the municipality said a decision was taken to dismiss Mkhwanazi after internal disciplinary processes, testimony given at the Madlanga commission and the criminal cases he is involved in.

“The city considered, among other factors, the seriousness of the matters, Mr Mkhwanazi’s seniority within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, the connection between the allegations and his official responsibilities, and the resulting impact on the integrity and reputation of the municipality.

“His denial of bail in relation to a Schedule 6 murder charge and continued incarceration heightened concerns about his prolonged unavailability and the prospects of concluding the internal disciplinary proceedings within a reasonable period.

“With the duration of the criminal proceedings uncertain, the city also had to consider the EMPD’s urgent need for stable leadership, an active and visible command presence, and ethical leadership that strengthens organisational morale and public confidence,” noted the statement on Friday.

Allegations against Mkhwanazi

Among the allegations against him are that he helped arrange the installation of blue lights on four luxury vehicles belonging to controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The vehicles were also allegedly registered under the City of Ekurhuleni.

There are also allegations that disciplinary proceedings recommended by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) against Mkhwanazi were covered up.

He is facing corruption charges, alongside former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, suspended head of legal services Kemi Behari and former head of human resources Linda Gxasheka. These include the alleged abuse of public office, unlawful salary adjustments and the obstruction of internal disciplinary proceedings.

Other criminal cases

In another case, Mkhwanazi is accused of fraud and corruption arising from a traffic violation incident involving Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla. They were allegedly involved in a scheme in which an individual posed as Lerutla in court over a speeding ticket.

He is also facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of precious stones valued at R14.9 million. He is accused of being involved in a bogus police raid which led to boxes containing sugilite and manganese stones being stolen from a flat in Killarney, Johannesburg.

Mkhwanazi is also one of the accused linked to Emmanuel Mbense’s murder. He faces charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

Mkhwanazi is ‘synonymous with scandal’

Meanwhile, the DA’s mayoral candidate in Ekurhuleni, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane, has welcomed the dismissal of Mkhwanazi.

She said “his tenure has become uncomfortably synonymous with scandal”.

“It seems the consequences of his actions have caught up with him; hopefully, this first act of justice is the catalyst for many more to follow in its wake,” said Rasilingwane.

She also called for other officials in Ekurhuleni to be dismissed.

“This must be the first of many dismissals. The EMPD must be cleaned up, and every official implicated in wrongdoing must face the appropriate consequences.”

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa.