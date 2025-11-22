Employee fatally struck by truck trailer at Limpopo filling station

He was declared deceased at the scene.

A 53-year-old man lost his life in a tragic accident at the Boyne Filling Station located within the Mankweng Policing Area of the Capricorn District, Limpopo, on Wednesday.

The man, Alex Nengudza, was an employee of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) and died in what the church has described as a workplace incident.

According to the church spokesperson, Moatshe Ngoepe, preliminary reports suggest Nenguza died after being struck by the trailer of a truck shortly after balancing its wheels.

Emergency services responded swiftly, but sadly, he was declared deceased at the scene.

The ZCC leadership has extended its heartfelt condolences to Nenguza’s family and the broader church congregation.

“His passing is not only a personal loss to those who knew and loved him but also a significant loss to the Church community, where he served with diligence and humility,” said Ngoepe.

“We are cooperating fully with the South African Police Service, which has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. As such, we will refrain from further comment until the official findings are released.

“We ask that the public and media respect the privacy of the family during this time of mourning. The Church will continue to provide pastoral and emotional support to the bereaved family and all affected colleagues. May the soul of our beloved brother, Mr Alex Nenguza, rest in eternal peace.”

Tow truck overturns

In a separate incident in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), two bakkies overturned in Ballito on Thursday.

According to the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) Tongaat Operations Centre, its officers were immediately dispatched and arrived to find that a white Ford Ranger had overturned.

“According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot shortly after the crash. He was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol,” said RUSA.

“Moments later, a tow truck that was speeding towards the initial accident site failed to stop in time, resulting in a second rollover. The tow truck driver informed Reaction Officers that he experienced brake failure while travelling at high speed in an attempt to reach the scene first.”

The tow truck driver was not injured.

