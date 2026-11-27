Western Cape Mobility Department offers vehicle owners free inspections ahead of the festive season.

As many prepare to travel during the festive season, the Western Cape Department of Mobility says it will offer free vehicle safety checks to help motorists travel safely and with peace of mind.

The department noted that the inspections will cover only key vehicle safety components, emphasising that they are not ‘roadworthy tests’.

“The inspections are not full roadworthy tests, but practical safety assessments carried out by qualified vehicle examiners,” the department noted.

‘Entirely free, no fines’

According to the department, the free safety inspections are open to all vehicle owners and drivers, including public transport vehicles, scholar transport vehicles, private vehicles, light delivery vehicles, trucks and any other vehicles.

It emphasised that these inspections are entirely free and that no fines will be issued if defects are identified during the safety check.

“Importantly, the inspections are entirely free, and no fines will be issued for any defects identified during the safety check.”

Following the inspection, drivers will receive a printed report indicating whether any components require attention, which would enable them to address potential safety concerns before travelling.

Key vehicle safety components

The inspections will cover only key vehicle safety components, including tyres, braking systems, lights, suspension, CV joints, exhaust systems, windscreen wipers, and other critical safety elements.

The initiative will run from 2 to 9 December 2026, with safety checks conducted between 8am and 3pm at participating vehicle testing centres and mobile testing units across the province in partnership with local municipalities.

Western Cape Mobility Department Chief Director for Traffic Management, Maxine Bezuidenhout, said that the festive season sees a significant increase in traffic volumes as families travel to holiday destinations, visit loved ones and attend year-end events.

“Preventative vehicle maintenance remains one of the most effective ways to reduce breakdowns, prevent avoidable crashes and improve road safety,” Bezuidenhout said.

‘Identify defects early’

Bezuidenhout added that motorists can improve the safety and reliability of their vehicles before travelling during the festive season by identifying defects early.

“We encourage every motorist, whether driving a private vehicle, public transport vehicle or commercial vehicle, to take advantage of our free safety checks before setting off on their journey this festive season,” Bezuidenhout said.

Vehicle safety check centres: