Environment minister backs US$1.3 trillion funding for climate change roadmap

Minister Dion George stated that any response to climate change threats should not harm South Africa's industries.

Members of the United Nations’ climate gathering have on the eve of the event in Brazil signed-off on a trillion-dollar pledge for climate change response funding.

South Africa will be represented at the 30th edition of the Conference of the Parties (COP30) next week by Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dion George, who said greater financial commitments needed to be made to fight climate change.

“Climate change is the defining crisis of our time. No nation can face it alone. This is a time that demands courage, solidarity and multilateralism in action.

“World leaders have a moral duty to close the gap between ambition and finance in the fight against climate change,” said George.

The US$1.3 trillion financial injection will come in the form of “grants, concessional finance and fiscal space measures” delivered by international funders by 2035.

Paris agreement targets missed

The push for greater financing of climate initiatives was spurred by the Global Stocktake that showed nations were well behind on emissions targets.

The Global Stocktake was a process undergone in December 2023 to measure the world’s progress in achieving the goal of the Paris climate agreement adopted 10 years ago.

Dubbed the Baku to Belem Roadmap, the new deal will channel financing to developing countries to “support low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development pathways”.

The funding will assist with adaption programmes, clean energy initiatives, food systems and covering loss and damage.

“To deliver the Paris agreement faster, climate action must be embedded in real economic and financial reform,” COP30 organisers stated.

“The roadmap turns scientific urgency into a practical plane for global cooperation and results,” the COP3 statement added.

‘Will not lead to humanity’s demise’

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is set to contribute US$1.4 billion to farmers in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia over the next four years, Reuters reports.

While Gates continues to fund developing nations — in this instance, assisting with access to technologies to adapt to extreme weather — he recently called for a shift in approach.

He wrote last week that COP30 was a change to move away from emissions and temperature rhetoric and focus on improving living conditions in developing nations.

Gates agreed that Paris agreement targets were going to missed, and explained that global emissions will likely double by 2050.

“Although climate change will have serious consequences—particularly for people in the poorest countries—it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” Gates wrote.

“Climate Change is a serious problem, but it will not lead to the end of civilisation. The global temperature doesn’t tell us anything about the quality of people’s lives,” he added.

SA contribute just 1.1% of global emissions

South Africa’s commitment to the Paris agreement is to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to between 350 and 420 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (Mt CO2e).

The nation emitted just under 600 Mt CO2e in 2024. By contrast, China emitted roughly 15 000 Mt CO2e in 2024 and had breached 5 000 Mt CO2e every year since 2000.

As per the European Commission, China emitted 33% of the world’s CO2, with the United States and India following with 11% and 7%, respectively.

South Africa contributes just 1.1% of the globe’s total emissions, more that than the United Kingdon with 0.74%.

“South Africa further reiterates that climate change response measures by developed countries should not impact developing countries’ industrial, trade and socio-economic development goals,” stated George.

“Our firm view is that the unilateral trade measures which aim to achieve unbalanced climate objectives outside of the framework of the multilateral process, or unfairly restrict global trade in green technology, will only serve to hinder our ability to achieve a just transition, and slow the global effort to address climate change,” the Minister concluded.

NOW READ: Environmentalists want reparations from Bill Gates over foundation’s African projects