Whistle-blower tip exposes EPWP workers selling stolen abortion tablets in Orange Farm

A client who bought stolen abortion tablets assisted investigators by identifying the suspects who sold the medication to patients.

A whistle-blower tip sparked a sting operation at an Orange Farm clinic in Johannesburg, exposing three Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers allegedly selling stolen abortion tablets to vulnerable patients.

The police have arrested three suspects linked to the alleged theft and illegal sale of Choice on Termination of Pregnancy (CTOP) medication. The medication was CTOP tablets from Stretford Community Health Centre in Orange Farm.

Three suspects allegedly stole two boxes of abortion tablets

The arrests came after an incident on 24 August. During the incident, Cytotec tablets used as part of legal CTOP services were allegedly stolen from the facility.

The suspects allegedly stole two boxes of Cytotec tablets and 24 loose tablets. They did this after breaking a padlock securing a medication cupboard.

According to the Gauteng department of health (GDoH), a whistle-blower tipped off authorities and a sting operation was conducted. This led to the apprehension of one suspect, who allegedly sold the stolen medication to clients waiting in the CTOP queue at the clinic.

“A client who had purchased the tablets assisted investigators by identifying the individual who sold the medication. Further investigations led to the implication of additional accomplices,” GDoH spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Friday.

EPWP workers detained at Orange Farm Police Station

The police arrested three suspects, who are female EPWP workers, on Thursday. The trio is detained at the Orange Farm Police Station and will appear in court on Monday.

The department welcomed the swift arrest and said it is a significant step to protect patients. It will also safeguard public health resources and ensure those who profit from the unlawful sale of state medication are held accountable.

“The GDoH strongly condemns the theft of medication and the exploitation of vulnerable women and patients seeking healthcare services,” Mabona said.

“Such criminal conduct undermines the integrity of the public healthcare system and places the health and lives of patients at risk.”

Serious and potentially life-threatening complications

GDoH also cautioned the public against buying termination of pregnancy medication from individuals. This includes buying from non-professional medical practitioners in healthcare facilities.

Mabona said this is similar to accessing termination of pregnancy services from backyard abortion clinics. It is also similar to getting them from people who are not authorised and designated to provide such services.

“While these illegal operators often promise quick, cheap and discreet services, they expose women to serious and potentially life-threatening complications,” he added.

The health department said unsafe and illegal abortions carry significant health risks. These include incomplete abortion, where tissue remains in the uterus; severe haemorrhage; infections; uterine perforation from sharp objects; and damage to the uterus.

These complications can result in long-term health problems, infertility and, in some cases, death.