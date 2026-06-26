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Eskom and Coega seal deal to Thyspunt nuclear build

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By Citizen Reporter

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2 minute read

26 June 2026

07:20 am

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Eskom is engaging Kouga on infrastructure upgrades, proposing a desalination plant so the project won't deplete local resources in the region.

Eskom and Coega seal deal to Thyspunt nuclear build

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In April, the Coega Development Corporation and Eskom signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) supporting the Thyspunt project.

Algoa FM quoted Eskom chief nuclear officer Velaphi Ntuli as saying: “The signing of this MOU between Eskom and the Coega Development Corporation is not merely a formal agreement but a statement of shared intent.

Eskom chief says Thyspunt is preferred for readiness

“The Nuclear New Build Programme is about more than megawatts; it is about industrialisation, localisation, skills development, and inclusive economic growth.”

Ntuli said Eskom expected to obtain regulatory approval for the project next year and would go to the market then to select a partner for the construction, which could begin in 2031.

“Given where we were with Thyspunt, it has again become our preferred site. When you look at the readiness and infrastructure, Thyspunt is more preferable,” he said.

Eskom engaging with municipality

Addressing concerns about the water-stressed nature of the Kouga region, Ntuli said Eskom is engaging with the municipality regarding infrastructure upgrades.

To ensure the project doesn’t deplete local resources, he said: “We definitely have to look at solutions as to what we can use, having a desalination plant that is built as part of the project.”

Eskom estimates the project could create between 10 000 and 20 000 jobs during construction, with thousands more indirect opportunities.

Read more on these topics

Eskom Memorandum Nuclear

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