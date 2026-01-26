Eskom employee shot dead, wife injured after shift at Kriel Power Station

Eskom dismissed speculation that the shooting might have been a targeted hit.

One Eskom employee has been shot dead and another injured in Mpumalanga.

It is understood that the duo were husband and wife and were returning home from their shift at the Kriel Power Station when they were attacked over the weekend.

Shooting

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the couple came under gunfire. The utility has expressed “deep sadness” at the incident.

“The husband sustained fatal injuries while his wife was hospitalised and is receiving medical care.”

ALSO READ: Cape Town calls on Nersa to scrap potential Eskom tariff hike after calculation error

Speculation

Mokwena has also dismissed speculation that the shooting may have been a targeted hit.

“We have noted with concern the accusations circulating in the public domain. As the South African Police Service and other authorities are still investigating, it is premature, irresponsible, and inappropriate to make any definitive claims or accusations.

“We urge the public and media to refrain from repeating unverified claims or speculation, and to allow law enforcement the necessary space to complete their investigation process,” Mokwena said.

ALSO READ: Eskom R254bn bailout eased financial pressure, but drained state coffers

Support

Mokwena said Eskom is working closely with the authorities to assist with the investigation.

“We are also providing support to the family and our staff members during this difficult period. We will continue to share relevant updates to the extent possible as information becomes available. Our thoughts are with the family, colleagues, and all those affected by this tragic incident.”

Koeberg fault

Meanwhile, power generated by South Africa’s only nuclear power station was cut last week after a fault at a substation in Cape Town.

Eskom said the fault at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station was reported just before 5pm on Tuesday.

Mokwena said the fault both units at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station.

“Eskom reports that at 16:53 today, both units at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station were safely reduced from full power to 100MW each following a fault on the 132kV transmission lines supplied from the Pinotage transmission substation near Stellenbosch.

“Eskom confirms that this was an expected response under such circumstances, designed to protect the integrity of the power station and the national grid. Eskom further confirms that both nuclear reactors were not affected by this incident,” Mokwena said.

Mokwena said the incident was reported to the National Nuclear Regulator.

ALSO READ: Eskom reports full year profit for the first time since 2017 amid soaring municipal debt