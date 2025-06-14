Adequate emergency reserves in place for occasional system constraints – Eskom

Should Eskom implement load shedding, it will be limited to a maximum of 21 out of 153 days and restricted to Stage 2.

While occasional system constraints do occur, Eskom says it has adequate emergency reserves in place.

The power utility released its latest system outlook, reassuring South Africans that the system remains stable despite the drop in temperatures.

With cold temperatures come high electricity demand and Eskom has been strategically deploying emergency reserves to support the demand during morning and evening peak periods.

There is sufficient supply to meet electricity demand over the long weekend, Eskom said.

Eskom: ‘Protect transformers’

While the power utility works to keep the lights on during winter, it has called on the public to play their role by protecting critical infrastructure.

“Protect transformers this winter by avoiding illegal connections and preventing power failures. While load shedding remains suspended and electricity demand continues to rise during the winter period, Eskom urges the public to avoid illegal connections and energy theft,” it said.

“These activities often lead to transformer overloads, equipment failures and in some cases, explosions and extended outages, prompting the need for load reduction to protect the network.

“To help maintain a stable electricity supply this winter, customers are encouraged to purchase electricity only from Eskom-accredited vendors and take responsibility by regularising their electricity usage. Eligible households are encouraged to register for free basic electricity with their local municipalities.”

‘Use electricity efficiently’

The power utility has urged South Africans to use electricity efficiently during the winter season.

“The power system remains stable and continues to demonstrate resilience amid rising electricity demand driven by colder weather conditions.”

The diesel expenditure remains within budget for the financial year and usage is expected to decline further as more power units return from long-term repairs and maintenance activities, thereby increasing available generation capacity.

“The year-to-date OCGT load factor stands at 11.98%, representing a 0.30% increase from the previous week. This is higher than the 5.37% recorded during the same period last year. The diesel expenditure is still within budget for the current financial year,” said Eskom.

