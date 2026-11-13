Eskom targets faster grid connections to unlock SA’s energy generation potential

Eskom said grid access remains critical to advancing new generation projects and strengthening energy security.

As South Africa intensifies efforts to strengthen energy security and expand generation capacity, unlocking grid access has become one of the most pressing challenges facing the electricity sector.

Against this backdrop, Eskom will convene Independent Power Producers (IPPs), the National Transmission Company of South Africa (NTCSA) and key industry stakeholders at its 4th Annual Independent Power Producers (IPP) Conference on 12-13 November 2026.

Conference

Held under the theme, “From Reform to Resilience: Powering a Just Energy Future,” the utility said the conference aims to drive practical solutions to accelerate grid connections and bring more generation capacity onto the national electricity network.

Eskom said grid access remains critical to advancing new generation projects and strengthening energy security.

“The conference brings together Eskom Distribution, representatives from the National Transmission Company South Africa, IPPs and other stakeholders to examine infrastructure constraints, improve connection processes and find ways to make the best use of available grid capacity,” the utility said.

Grid connections

According to Eskom, discussions will focus on progress in grid connections, capacity constraints, associated risks and lessons learnt from project implementation.

“The conference provides a platform for IPPs to share their experiences and proposals aimed at enhancing grid connection processes and accelerating project delivery. Stakeholders will also review grid development plans across Eskom Distribution and NTCSA to ensure infrastructure investment aligns with new projects,” it said.

Capacity

Eskom added that the focus remains on using existing capacity more effectively while identifying opportunities for grid expansion.

“Stronger partnerships are essential to unlocking South Africa’s energy potential. Accelerating the integration of Independent Power Producers into the electricity grid is critical to expanding generation capacity and strengthening the country’s energy security,” the utility said.

Eskom said that through closer collaboration, improved coordination and continued investment in grid infrastructure, Eskom Distribution can help address connection challenges and unlock opportunities for new energy projects.

Collaboration

The utility further noted that collaboration with IPPs is essential to building a more reliable, resilient and sustainable electricity system.

“The conference is aimed at delivering actionable solutions to connection barriers, strengthening IPP partnerships and unlocking new business opportunities. Through this engagement, Eskom seeks to advance grid transformation and secure South Africa’s long-term energy future,” Eskom said.