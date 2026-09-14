Eskom to switch off power in these parts of Gauteng this week

Load reduction will take place either between 5am and 9am or between 5pm and 10pm.

Eskom will implement daily load reduction across several Gauteng townships and suburbs between 14 and 21 September 2026, according to the utility’s published schedule.

The outages will run in morning and evening time slots, rotating through 10 designated blocks labelled A to J.

Morning and evening load reduction blocks explained

Load reduction will take place either between 5am and 9am or between 5pm and 10pm, depending on the block scheduled for that day, according to the Eskom timetable.

Some days will have both a morning and an evening block affected, while others will carry two separate evening blocks.

Areas affected this week

On 14 September, Block F will lose power from 5am to 9am in areas including Diepkloof, Orlando East, Cuba, Graceland and Thabiso.

That evening, from 5pm to 10pm, Block I and Block J will be switched off, covering Vosloorus, Zuma, Orange Farm, Sebokeng and Sharpeville, according to the schedule.

On 15 September, Block H will be affected in the morning, hitting Sebokeng, Vereeniging, Daveyton, Wattville and Westside Park, while Block G goes off in the evening across Ga-Rankuwa, Winterveldt, Tsakane, Diepsloot and Klippan.

Block J returns on 16 September in the morning, followed by Block I and Block E in the evening, affecting Vosloorus, Mabuya Park, Mapetla, Protea South and Stinkwater.

On 17 September, Block D will be switched off in the morning across Kudube, Kagiso, Khutsong, Klipspruit and Rethabiseng, with Block C following in the evening in Dobsonville, Naledi, Mabopane, Jabulani and Zola.

Weekend outages

Block A takes the morning slot on 18 September, covering Ivory Park, Kaalfontein, Rabie Ridge, Duduza and Protea Glen, while Block B and Block J share the evening, affecting Dube, Meadowlands, Cosmo City, Diepsloot West and Orange Farm.

On 19 September, Block C will go off in the morning and Block D in the evening, repeating the areas listed above in reverse sequence.

Block G will be affected as the week closes on 20 September in the morning, with Block H following in the evening.

A new week of outages will start on 21 September with Block E switched off in the morning across Mapetla, Protea North, Nooitgedacht, Makapanstad and Ruggraat, followed by Block F in the evening in Diepkloof, Orlando East, Lakeside and Spruit View.

Tap below to see if your area is affected: