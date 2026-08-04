eThekwini confirms water tanker in deadly KZN incident belongs to municipality [VIDEO]

Police have confirmed that a culpable homicide case has been opened.

eThekwini officials have confirmed that the water tanker that fatally ran over a man in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) belongs to the municipality.

Celani Zungu died after he was allegedly run over by a municipal water tanker in Adams Mission, uMbumbulu, on Sunday, 2 August 2026.

Graphic footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

Culpable homicide

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a culpable homicide case had been opened.

“Police in Umbumbulu have opened a case of culpable homicide following an incident in which a man was allegedly run over by a truck at Nkanyisweni on Sunday, 2 August 2026.

“The victim was transported to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Netshiunda said.

City employee

Officials acknowledged that the person who was behind the wheel of the water tanker was employed by the city and that the truck belongs to the metro.

The eThekwini Municipality mayor, Cyril Xaba, and the speaker of council, Thabani Nyawose, visited Zungu’s family on Monday, 3 August 2026.

Condolences

Xaba conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and assured them that a team of municipal officials, together with ward councillor Lihle Makhanya, would work closely with the family during their bereavement.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of this tragic incident. We appeal for calm and urge the community to allow the South African Police Service to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter,” said Xaba.

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Water security projects

Despite the fatal incident in Adams Mission and the death of Zungu, the eThekwini municipality shifted focus to long‑term solutions, outlining major projects to improve water security in the south.

Officials highlighted the R1.2 billion Southern Aqueduct upgrade, due for commissioning in December, and the R11 billion Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Scheme, now halfway complete.

The municipality said the scheme would deliver 100 megalitres of water daily – 70 megalitres earmarked for eThekwini – to stabilise supply from Isipingo to uMkhomazi.