eThekwini Municipality closes four beaches

19 other bathing beaches remain open.

The eThekwini Municipality has temporarily closed four beaches as a precautionary measure after pollution was detected.

The affected beaches are Blue Lagoon, eThekwini Beach, Country Club Beach and Battery Beach.

The city has appointed a team of senior municipal management to investigate the source of the pollution and implement appropriate mitigation measures.

“Pending further testing and investigation, the four beaches will remain closed to safeguard public health and safety,” said the municipality on Friday.

“Holidaymakers are reminded that 19 other bathing beaches remain open, all monitored by lifeguards and supported by a 2 000-strong Metro Police contingent, working in collaboration with the South African Police Service to ensure a safe and enjoyable festive season.”

Beach closures ‘no longer unfortunate incidents’

The MK party has condemned the collapse of sewerage and wastewater management in the eThekwini Municipality.

“This is no longer an ‘unfortunate incident’ or a seasonal inconvenience. It is a chronic governance failure that has turned Durban’s coastline into a public health hazard, embarrassed the city nationally and internationally, and caused serious economic harm to tourism, small businesses and livelihoods, especially during the festive season,” said spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

ALSO READ: Beach safety alert: NSRI issues warning as spring tide peaks today

Despite years of warnings, repeated sewage overflows, court interventions and public outrage, the eThekwini Municipality has failed to fix the fundamentals: collapsing wastewater treatment works, dysfunctional pump stations, ageing sewer networks and a complete lack of consequence management.”

The party has called on the Minister of Water and Sanitation to intervene immediately.

It further called for the municipality to be placed under administration.

The party will further lay criminal charges and open cases with Saps against the mayor, the City Manager, and any other responsible officials for the alleged unlawful pollution of the environment and gross negligence in the management of sewer and wastewater systems.

Additionally, the party will lodge a formal complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

“Repeated sewage contamination of public beaches is not only an environmental failure, but it is also a serious public health crisis that violates the constitutional rights of people to a safe environment, dignity and access to basic services.”

READ NEXT: eThekwini slams claims of ‘balls of faeces’ on uMhlanga beach