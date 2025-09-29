eThekwini urges residents to stay indoors as heavy rain hits KZN

SA Weather issued a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorm in KZN.

The eThekwini Municipality has urged residents to remain vigilant and take proactive safety measures following a level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

According to the service, forecasts indicate widespread showers and intense thunderstorms across KZN, with the eThekwini region expected to be significantly affected into Monday evening.

Warning

It warned that the storms may bring heavy downpours, excessive lightning, strong, damaging winds, and hail, posing a serious risk to life, property, and infrastructure.

The eThekwini Municipality warns that severe rainfall may result in the flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements, poor driving conditions, damage to infrastructure in some areas, and the destruction of mud-based houses.

“Poor visibility and slippery surfaces will make driving hazardous, and informal or mud-based structures may be at risk of damage.

“The Municipality’s Disaster Management Directorate and emergency services are on high alert and are fully mobilised to respond swiftly to any incidents,” it said.

Stay indoors

The eThekwini Municipality strongly advised residents to stay indoors where possible and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Those living in flood-prone areas, including informal settlements, are urged to take precautionary steps to protect themselves and their families. Motorists are reminded to drive with extreme caution, reduce speed, and maintain a safe following distance.

“Visibility may be compromised, and road conditions may deteriorate,” it said.

Emergencies

The municipality warned the public not to attempt crossing swollen rivers or streams, especially where water levels exceed ankle height.

“This weather alert remains subject to change, and SAWS will issue updates as conditions evolve. The municipality will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely communication to ensure public safety.

“In case of an emergency, the public can contact the City’s Disaster Management Centre on 031 361 0000,” it said.

Joburg

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Emergency Services say they will also remain on high alert as rain continues to fall in parts of Gauteng.

Parts of the province experienced a wet weekend after Saws warned of adverse weather conditions that could lead to localised flooding.

With Gauteng expected to face cloudy skies with widespread showers and thundershowers, Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) Robert Mulaudzi said they are monitoring the weather conditions.

