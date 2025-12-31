Expectant moms ready to welcome New Year babies

Babies born on New Year's Day symbolize fresh starts, with millions arriving globally each year.

Expectant mothers have all checked into hospitals, excited to bring their bundles of joy and a new life into this world.

The new babies are expected to be born just after midnight to bring in 2026.

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, will, this New Year’s Day, join postpartum mothers in welcoming their newly born bundles of joy at Leratong Hospital in the West Rand district.

Gifts

During the ceremony, mothers will be presented with baby gift hampers.

“Additionally, the MEC will use the opportunity to engage parents about the importance of registering their babies immediately after birth at the Department of Home Affairs,” the Gauteng Health Department said.

“Furthermore, the MEC will also emphasise the significance of timely immunisation and breastfeeding to promote babies’ development and protect them from preventable diseases.”

2025 births

Last year, the country’s public health facilities recorded 1 448 births on the first day of 2025.

The Department of Health at the time said this was a decline compared to the 1 703 deliveries recorded in 2024.

Though the number of teen mothers has also decreased from 190 recorded last year [2024] to just over 80 recorded this year [2025], the department called on all sectors of society, especially families, to join hands with the government and other non-governmental organisations to address teenage pregnancy.

New Year babies

UNICEF estimates over 370,000 babies are born globally on New Year’s Day, with Fiji often welcoming the first and the U.S. the last.

Top Countries like India, China, Nigeria, Pakistan, and the U.S. see the highest numbers of New Year’s births.

