The governance expert says the new Hawks chief must demonstrate his commitment to national interests before his leadership can be judged.

An associate professor of public affairs at the Tshwane University of Technology says the government should be applauded for the appointment of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the new head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

Mkhwanazi’s appointment was officially announced by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni during a post-Cabinet media briefing on Friday.

This came after acting minister of police Firoz Cachalia submitted a Cabinet memorandum seeking concurrence for appointing Mkhwanazi as DPCI’s top boss.

A ‘strategic political move’

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, Professor Ricky Mukonza said putting Mkhwanazi at the helm of the Hawks was a strategic move by the political leadership of acting minister of police Firoz Cachalia.

“To regain public trust, South Africa needs leaders who at least would have demonstrated that they put the interests of the nation above their own interests. And Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appears to be one of such leaders,” Mukonza said.

“We will wait to see what he’s going to do in the new role, but I think the steps that he took suggest that he has a sense of national duty. He has a sense of understanding that when you’re serving in a public office, you’ve got to go beyond your personal interests and your sectoral interests; you’ve got to look at what is good for South Africa as a whole.”

Mukonza said whether or not Mkhwanazi is the right man for the job is a case of the taste of the pudding being in the eating.

“We definitely need to see what he’s going to do before we pronounce ourselves as to whether he is the right candidate or not to head the Hawks.”

Madlanga commission puts Mkhwanazi in spotlight

Mkhwanazi has dominated headlines since his July 2025 media briefing, in which he – in his capacity as the KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner – alleged that a sophisticated criminal syndicate infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice system.

After his media briefing, Ramaphosa established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, which has led to the arrest of several law enforcement officials.

Mukonza reckons that plenty of negotiations took place behind the scenes to convince Mkhwanazi to take up the position.

“Now as a national leader of another part of the criminal justice system, I think that could have convinced him to say he could play a bigger role in terms of dealing with the problems that he highlighted when he took to the podium to expose the activities of syndicates,” Mukonza said.

“I’m sure the political leadership of the country would have looked around and said if Mkhwanazi was the one who has poured out some of the things that are now playing out at the Madlanga commission with sordid details of it, he could well be the best person to lead the clean-up of both the Hawks themselves and probably the other parts of the security sector that have been affected by the challenge that he highlighted.”

Mkhwanazi backed for Hawks role

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) congratulated Mkhwanazi after the announcement of his appointment.

“OUTA congratulates Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on his appointment as head of the Hawks. We wish him success in this important role and trust that his leadership will strengthen the fight against corruption and organised crime, and advance accountability and justice,” Outa wrote on X.

Following Cachalia’s submission, Forum4SA welcomed the proposal to appoint Mkhwanazi as head of the Hawks, saying the anti-corruption unit needs independent, professional leadership committed to pursuing serious crime without fear or favour.

ActionSA also backed Cachalia’s recommendation to appoint Mkhwanazi as head of the Hawks, saying his appointment could mark a turning point in South Africa’s fight against organised crime and corruption.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel