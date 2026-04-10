Ipid report links Ramaphosa’s security chief to Phala Phala theft cover-up

The IPID report on Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm break-in was classified 'top secret'.

An Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report has found that the head of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s police security unit, Major General Wally Rhoode, deliberately concealed the theft of US Dollars worth millions of rand from the president’s Phala Phala game farm.

Initially classified “top secret”, the report on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm break-in was declassified last month.

ActionSA has succeeded in securing the full investigation report into the conduct of members of the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) and published it on its website.

The directorate launched an investigation into the conduct of police officers allegedly involved in the Phala Phala theft saga in 2022.

Explosive revelations

The report reveals explosive revelations that both Rhoode and Constable Hlulani Rekhoto were allegedly involved in the alleged cover-up of the theft from Ramaphosa’s farm.

They concealed the crime of housebreaking and theft of cash and failed to report it to a police station in accordance with Saps procedures.

The duo also allegedly misused state resources, including Saps officials from the Presidential Protection Unit, to investigate Ramaphosa’s private business matter to track and recover the money without registering a case.

“Major General Rhoode says in his statement that it is beyond the scope of his work to allocate matters or case dockets to conduct criminal investigations. Major General Rhoode failed to register or ensure that a case docket of Housebreaking and Theft was registered after the president reported a crime to him, to be investigated by dedicated investigator (s) attached to a specific Saps Investigating Unit,” the report read.

Kidnapping

The Ipid investigation also revealed that Rhoode and Rekhoto kidnapped suspects and interrogated them in connection with the theft, and that Rhoode engaged in unlawful border crossing.

“Both failed to report prescribed offences in terms of Section 13 (2) of SAPS Act 68 of 1995 and were involved in bribing suspects to conceal the events that took place at Phala Phala on 9 February 2020, as well as the unlawful apprehension of suspects.”

According to the report, Ramaphosa informed Rhoode in 2020 of the missing money, but Rhoode reported it to the late Lieutenant General Silindile Mfazi rather than to the then National Commissioner, General KJ Sitole, who only became aware of the allegations through the media after his retirement.

Unlawful instruction

Rhoode admitted to carrying out an unlawful instruction from Mfazi to gather preliminary information about the incident and potential suspects, despite it being beyond his scope of work to conduct criminal investigations.

He interviewed alleged theft suspects, Floriana Joseph and David Joseph, regarding the housebreaking and theft, but it was unclear which rights were read to them.

“On the 15 -08-2022 at about 10:38, Ipid investigators and Captain Shitlhane of Bela Bela FCS proceeded to Vingerkraal to trace the Joseph’s family. On arrival, only Ms Benadette and Ms Flauriana were found and interviewed; however, both denied any knowledge of the case of kidnapping,” according to the report.

“It is to be noted that the two witnesses were apprehensive and showed no interest in discussing the merits of the case, expressing the concern that there have been many people claiming to be either police or journalists coming to ask questions on the same matter.”

Unlawful apprehension

“They further informed Ipid investigators and Captain Shitlhane that Mr David Joseph was at work but had no knowledge of his place of employment,” the report read.

According to the report, the arrival of a Mr Nick with another suspect, Thomas, whose hands were tied, at Phala Phala while Rhoode was interviewing Joseph, suggested unlawful apprehension and interrogation.

Falsification

The report revealed that Rhoode also falsified the purpose of Rekhoto’s trip to Cape Town, stating it was for meetings with the office of the Presidency and driving duties, while knowing it was to follow up on information about the Phala Phala farm theft suspects.

According to the report, Rekhoto was aware that a crime was committed at Ramaphosa’s farm and conducted investigations with Rhoode.

Crime committed

Despite his role to provide legal support, he failed to advise Rhoode that the matter needed to be reported to the police. He also misrepresented the purpose of his trip to Cape Town in his affidavit, itinerary, and claim form, stating that he was attending meetings when he was instructed to identify and survey suspects’ addresses.

“Based on Constable Rekhoto’s investigation notes, he was well aware that a crime was committed at the President’s farm. These notes also confirm that he was conducting investigations with Major General Rhoode.

“According to Constable Rekhoto’s job description, one of his duties is to render legal support and advise on legislative issues to the Component Head of the Presidential Protection Service,” the report read.

Abuse of power

The report also revealed that Rhoode further abused his power and Saps resources by instructing his driver, Jabu Sam Mahlangu and Warrant Officer NA Ruiters to travel for driving duties when other personnel were available, leading to fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

“He also allowed Dr Bejani Chauke, who is not listed as a VIP, to use Saps VIP Unit resources for travel to Namibia,” the report read.

“Investigation further revealed that Major General WP Rhoode failed to report the breach of security at the President’s farm on Saps Annual Report 2020/2021.

“Investigations further revealed that Major General WP Rhoode named the President’s name every time he conducted his unauthorised investigations into Phala Phala farm theft. Whenever he completed itineraries, he would use the President’s name so that he could not be asked questions,” according to the report.

Disciplinary charges

The report found that Rhoode and Rekhoto should face disciplinary charges for:

Concealing the crime of Housebreaking and Theft of cash at Ramaphosa’s farm and failing to report the matter at a Police Station in line with the Saps procedures.

Using state resources, which include SAPS officials such as the Presidential Protection Unit located in the SAPS VIP Protection Unit, to investigate the President’s private business matter in an attempt to track and bring back the President’s money without registering a case.

Kidnapping the suspects and interrogating them in connection with the theft on the President’s farm.

Unlawful border crossing by Major General Rhoode.

Not reporting prescribed offences

Bribery of suspects to conceal the events that took place at Phala Phala on 09 February 2020.

Unlawful apprehension of suspects

Read the full report here:

Phala Phala judgment

Meanwhile, a judgment on whether Parliament erred in its handling of the Phala Phala Farm matter involving Ramaphosa is at an advanced stage and expected to be delivered within the coming month, the Constitutional Court said.

This comes after EFF leader Julius Malema wrote to Chief Justice Mandisa Maya raising concerns over the delay in the judgment.