‘Once you guys see what’s in the docket, it’s a joke,’ says Fadiel Adams on fraud case

Adams claims his prosecution was linked to criminal charges he had laid against senior police officials.

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams has dismissed the fraud case against him as a “joke”, insisting that the state’s allegations will be exposed once the matter proceeds to trial.

Adams returned to the dock at the Pinetown Regional Court on Friday, 11 September 2026, where he faced three counts of fraud and two counts of defeating the ends of justice.

The NCC MP was arrested in Cape Town in May and was subsequently released on R10 000 bail.

The charges stem from allegations that Adams misrepresented himself to authorities to gain access to Westville Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), where he interviewed two inmates.

One of the prisoners, hitman Sibusiso Ncengwa, is serving a 25-year sentence for his involvement in the killing of former ANC Youth League secretary Sindiso Magaqa, who was murdered in Umzimkhulu in 2017.

Fadiel Adams criticises fraud case docket

Speaking to the media outside court, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara confirmed that the state had handed the necessary documents to the defence.

“If there is anything to be discussed further, that will be done during the pre-trial phase,” she said on Friday.

Ramkisson-Kara added that the prosecution remained confident in its case against Adams.

Adams, however, painted a very different picture, questioning the strength of the state’s evidence and suggesting the contents of the docket would ultimately undermine the prosecution’s case.

“I was arrested with a warrant that’s going to be exposed inside here for the lies in it,” the politician told reporters.

He also alleged that the docket had been handed to his legal team late, claiming that the state has “got a lot to hide”.

The NCC leader further described the docket as “very interesting”.

“They’ve played the hand. But let me tell you this: Once you guys see what’s in the docket … it’s a joke.

“If this is what passes as investigative ability, then the Saps [South African Police Service] is in bigger trouble than we thought.”

Political motives alleged

Adams further claimed he was being targeted due to criminal charges he had laid against Crime Intelligence officials.

“Remember, I’m here because I exposed corruption within the service. They’ve taken a decision to deal with me.

“If this is how they deal… then it’s not only corruption, it’s incompetence as well. But yeah, good luck to them,” Adams argued.

He added: “It was me that exposed the hotel purchases with our tax monies, and clearly the top brass of the Saps have taken a decision to deal with me, and they’re going to use the Saps to deal with me.

“If this docket is what passes as investigation, then we’re in deeper trouble than I thought, but let’s get to court.

“I’m looking forward to it. I can tell you there’s going to be repercussions. Let me be nice about it. There’s going to be repercussions.”

The case has been postponed to 16 October for a pre-trial conference.