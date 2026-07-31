Fadiel Adams to appear at Madlanga commission amid Idac fallout

Discussions between Adams and the commission's legal team had been ongoing.

National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and member of parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams is set to appear before the Madlanga commission next month to respond to allegations linked to criminal complaints he previously lodged.

This follows Adams receiving a Rule 3 notice in October last year asking him to respond to testimony.

His testimony will form part of the commission’s inquiry into investigations conducted by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), which were triggered by his Section 27 referral in November 2024.

Fadiel Adams subpoenaed by Madlanga commission

The commission’s spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed Adams’ upcoming appearance during a media briefing on Friday, 31 July.

He highlighted that discussions between Adams and the commission’s legal team had been ongoing.

“I can now confirm that he will indeed appear before the commission on the 11th of August,” Michaels told reporters.

“I should clarify that we’ve had quite a number of queries in this regard, particularly because he had taken to social media and spoken at some length about the proceedings at the commission,” he added.

Michaels also addressed questions about how the commission handles individuals implicated during testimony, particularly former Idac head Andrea Johnson, who is expected to return after already spending six days on the witness stand.

“The legal framework for the commission ensures that whilst the commission is going about its inquiry, it is fair.

“It conducts its business in a way that is fair procedurally and gives all those implicated persons an opportunity to respond to the allegations against them.

“So with that in mind, the Rule 3 is designed to ensure that when persons are implicated before the commission, they have an opportunity to respond, either in writing or [oral] testimony before the commission under oath,” he explained.

According to Michaels, any decision on whether Johnson will testify again ultimately rests with the commission’s chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

“She may or may not be called to come and testify.”

Idac Section 27 referral

Adams’ referral, which has been described as containing discrepancies and insufficient supporting evidence, has been at the centre of the commission’s work in recent weeks.

It triggered a series of probes into the police’s Crime Intelligence division, as well as scrutiny involving suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola and the political killings task team (PKTT).

The investigations – reportedly dubbed as “Project Diversion” – have looked into the conduct of Crime Intelligence senior officials, including divisional commissioner Dumisani Khumalo, particularly in relation to the appointment of former BMW employee Dineo Mokwele to a brigadier position.

Idac has also investigated Crime Intelligence’s chief financial officer (CFO), Philani Lushaba, who is facing charges in connection with the alleged cover-up of the theft of his state-issued laptop by a sex worker.

Evidence before the commission has further indicated that Adams’ complaint extended to the use of money from Crime Intelligence’s secret service account, commonly referred to as the slush fund, for accommodation and luxury vehicles linked to the PKTT, as well as the acquisition of multiple properties and alleged irregularities in the procurement of a forklift.

Earlier in the week, Johnson could not provide an explanation why Idac investigated the PKTT despite Adams’ referral not mentioning the task team.

Adams’ arrest

Adams was arrested by the PKTT on 5 May 2026 and has since been charged with fraud as well as defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Authorities allege that his actions were linked to interference in the investigation into the 2017 murder of former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa, who was killed in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

According to reports, Adams independently sought out convicted hitman Sibusiso Ncengwa – who is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for Magaqa’s murder – in an effort to obtain a statement.

He was granted R10 000 bail and released from custody on 15 May.