Faith, solidarity and investment: Hendricks calls for deeper Saudi–South Africa partnership

Hendricks said the relationship was rooted in pilgrimage and political solidarity.

Deputy Minister of Social Development Ganief Hendricks used Saudi Arabia’s 96th National Day celebrations to reaffirm South Africa’s centuries‑old ties with the Kingdom, describing it as a partner in both “faith and development.”

Addressing ambassadors, dignitaries and officials in Pretoria on Monday, 21 September, Hendricks said the relationship was rooted in pilgrimage and political solidarity.

Madiba

“We are so proud that President Mandela, at the first opportunity after our freedom, visited Saudi Arabia in 1994. That visit established the foundations of a relationship we continue to value,” he declared.

Hendricks traced personal and community links back to the 18th century, when South Africans of Malay descent hosted Saudi pilgrims.

“Our history is intertwined, from the first South African to perform the Hajj to the solidarity we shared during apartheid,” he noted.

Investment

Turning to current cooperation, Hendricks highlighted Saudi investment in renewable projects such as the Bokpoort and Redstone solar plants in the Northern Cape.

“These are physical examples of what our countries can achieve when investment, expertise and shared vision come together. But there is not enough, we need more projects, more investment, more economic activity,” he urged.

Collaboration

He called for collaboration in frontier sectors including artificial intelligence, smart cities and space technology, stressing women’s empowerment.

“Let us leave smart cities in the hands of women. We want Saudi Arabia to help ensure women in South Africa have free access to independent data to tackle gender‑based violence,” Hendricks said.

On global issues, Hendricks praised Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 as aligned with South Africa’s priorities, while being forthright on Palestine.

“What is happening to the children of Gaza would have been unacceptable if President Mandela were alive today. The international community has an obligation to protect the Palestinian people from genocide.”

FIFA World Cup

Looking ahead, he welcomed Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 2034 FIFA World Cup, recalling South Africa’s own 2010 experience.

“Saudi Arabia is already a meeting place for the world. Hosting the World Cup will showcase its hospitality and global stature,” he said.

Economic ties

Hendricks stressed the need to deepen economic ties while honouring shared spiritual and historical bonds.

“We want investments, we want economic activities, and we want both countries to grow. Our peoples are connected by faith, history and solidarity – now we must build prosperity together.”

Solidarity with SA

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to South Africa, Faisal Al‑Harbi, echoed the sentiment, paying tribute to the Kingdom’s solidarity during the liberation struggle.

“President Nelson Mandela acknowledged that Saudi Arabia’s support contributed to the defeat of apartheid. His words remain a powerful reminder of the friendship upon which our two nations continue to build,” he said.

Bilateral trade

Al‑Harbi pointed to Saudi investment of more than R2 billion in South Africa’s renewable sector and 13% growth in bilateral trade last year.

“Over the past three decades, relations between our countries have steadily expanded. This partnership is increasingly dynamic, mutually beneficial, and rooted in both shared interests and shared values,” he declared.