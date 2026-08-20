Fake patients fuel medicine black market in Mpumalanga

The Mpumalanga health department says it is assessing the information to determine whether there were sufficient grounds for a formal investigation.

Fake patients are getting medicines and exporting them through a black market ring to neighbouring countries, according to Mpumalanga health workers.

A nurse, who asked not to be named, claimed people believed to be foreign nationals were collecting different vital medicines from public clinics in the province and sending them to countries such as Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

“We are scared to alert the authorities because we don’t know whether insiders are involved. It will be a good thing for the department of health to investigate so that the perpetrators can be arrested,” she said

“I remember a pregnant Mozambican woman who came to the province and went home after giving birth.”

Fake patients collect ARVs and other vital medicines

Another health practitioner said the fake patients collected medicines, including antiretrovirals and other vital medicines.

One patient was caught collecting medication at three different clinics, the practitioner claimed.

During the recent anti-immigration protests, a woman from Malawi told The Citizen she has stopped going to clinics.

Instead, she buys medicines from the black market.

Thandi Maluka, a director of Positive Women’s Network, an organisation representing women living with HIV, said her organisation was also investigating the matter.

Concerns over patient verification

Bosman Grobler, DA member in the Mpumalanga legislature, said the tip-off they received did not specify the nationality of the alleged fake patients.

But there was a need to investigate how some individuals can register at multiple clinics and hospitals to collect in-demand medicines such as antiretrovirals, Grobler said.

“The Mpumalanga health department may have serious weaknesses in patient verification, record management and medicine control systems.”

During recent oversight visits, healthcare workers claimed some individuals were able to register at multiple clinics and hospitals and collect medicines such as antibiotics, pain medication, cough syrups and antiretrovirals.

These medicines may ultimately be diverted to the illicit market, Grobler said.

“The department must urgently establish whether organised criminal syndicates are exploiting these vulnerabilities and take immediate action to close any gaps.”

Any person who fraudulently obtains medication intended for patients or diverts it for illegal resale, is stealing from vulnerable South Africans, who rely on public healthcare, and must be arrested, he said.

Department assessing allegations

The department was aware of the allegations and was assessing the information to determine whether there were sufficient grounds for a formal investigation, spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said.

“Should credible information indicate possible misconduct, fraud, theft or other unlawful activity, the matter will be addressed through the appropriate departmental and law enforcement processes.”

Malamule said the department had systems and controls in place to support the identification and management of patient records.

“Where duplicate or irregular records are identified, these are reviewed and addressed through the appropriate processes. To date, we have not identified or have confirmed evidence of medicines being fraudulently obtained or diverted for resale.”

The department continues to strengthen controls relating to patient administration, health information and pharmaceutical services, he said.

“We also use the Stock Visibility System to strengthen monitoring of medicine stocks and identify potential discrepancies.

“The department remains committed to strengthening controls to safeguard patient information and ensure that medicines are appropriately managed.”