Family struggles to survive in Russia after husband’s death

Dirco and SA embassy in Moscow have indicated willingness to assist wife and daughter of Warren Jones.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) and the South African embassy in Moscow have indicated their willingness to assist the wife and daughter of South African national Warren Jones, who was killed while fighting for Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Jones moved to Russia in May last year with his wife, Jessica, and their four-year-old daughter.

He died in December and was reportedly among a group of foreign nationals who travelled to Russia.

Family struggles to survive after Jones killed in Russia

Since his death on the battlefield, his family has reportedly been struggling to make ends meet.

In a recent post on X, Jessica Jones appealed for assistance to help her and her daughter survive in Russia, saying she was unemployed and living in public accommodation.

Dirco spokesperson Nelson Kgwete told The Citizen that the South African embassy in Moscow met Jones in February.

“During this meeting, she advised that she is in direct communication with the Russian department of defence regarding the passing of her husband.

Following the initial interview, which was initiated by Jones, she made no further contact with the embassy,” Kgwete said.

Dirco and SA embassy have indicated willingness to assist

He said that should Jones require non-financial consular assistance or guidance from the South African embassy in Moscow, she was strongly advised to re-establish contact with the mission.

In an article published by a Russian news site, Jones said she had been surviving with assistance from other foreign families who had recently relocated to Russia.

The report also indicated that Jones was considering remaining in Russia rather than returning to South Africa.

Under a law signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, relatives of foreign nationals killed while participating in Russia’s so-called special military operation may qualify for Russian citizenship through a simplified procedure.

However, defence and security expert Dean Wingrin said Warren Jones was likely to have been recruited voluntarily by one of the numerous private military contractor (PMC) companies recruiting foreign nationals to fight on Russia’s behalf.

Jones was likely recruited voluntarily

Wingrin said recruitment advertisements often offered incentives such as fast-tracked Russian passports, inflated salaries and signing-on bonuses.

“Often, these promises are not kept,” he said.

“As such, he did not serve in the Russian Army and would not have been employed by the Russian state, but was rather an employee of the PMC.

“Therefore, the Russian government is not legally responsible for the welfare of his family.

“If the embassy of the Russian Federation in South Africa is willing to assist, it is good news and fortunate for the family, as I’m sure the PMC has no interest in assisting, now that their ’employee’ is no longer earning them a fee.”

Dangers of South Africans volunteering to fight in foreign wars

Wingrin said the case once again demonstrated the dangers of South Africans volunteering to fight in foreign wars and the devastating impact such decisions could have on their families.

The situation also highlighted the limitations of the Foreign Military Assistance Act, with the Prohibition of Mercenary Activities Act of 2006 not yet having been enacted.

Independent security and defence analyst Helmoed-Römer Heitman said the extent of assistance the family could receive would depend on Russian law.

“It would all depend on Russian law and I do not know what that says. Decency would argue for assisting the family, but they might simply say that he made a choice of his own free will.

“Our government should make an effort to get the family back here if they want to return.”