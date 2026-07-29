Fannie Nkosi alleges pressure by Idac to implicate Masemola and Khumalo

Nkosi claimed he was visited by a team of Idac investigators while in custody.

Fresh allegations of misconduct within the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) have emerged at the Madlanga commission, with suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi claiming he was pressured to implicate senior law enforcement officials in corruption.

Nkosi’s claims were brought to light during former Idac official Andrea Johnson’s testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi complains to Madlanga commission

According to an affidavit submitted to the commission, Nkosi alleged intimidation and abuse of power after he was visited by a team of at least nine Idac investigators and interviewed without the presence of his lawyer at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre on 13 July.

He alleged that during the questioning, senior investigator Suneel Bellochun sought information about alleged corrupt links involving businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, suspended National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, and Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo.

Nkosi maintained that he could not provide such information, stating instead that Matlala was closely associated with suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya and senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan.

The sergeant further alleged that Bellochun threatened him with corruption charges related to the discovery of Matlala’s bank card during a raid on his home in October 2025.

Nkosi also told the commission that his request to consult his lawyer before continuing with the interview was denied.

“Suneel Bellochun further informed me that the interview would continue with or without my legal representative,” the affidavit stated.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi raised concerns about the allegations, suggesting investigators may have been attempting to find “dirt” against Masemola and Khumalo when “there’s no foundation for it”.

Johnson, in her testimony, indicated she had no prior knowledge of the prison interview and expressed concern over the manner in which it was conducted.

The timing of the interview was also highlighted, as it took place on the same day that Matlala’s plea agreement with the state in the R228 million Medicare24 tender case collapsed.

Criminal charges

Nkosi remains in custody following his arrest on 2 April at his residence in Pretoria North, where authorities uncovered a cache of weapons and cash.

Items recovered during the operation included an R5 rifle, a revolver, a 9mm firearm, ammunition, a stun grenade and official South African Police Service (Saps) dockets.

The police also discovered R52 700 in cash hidden beneath a mattress.

This followed an earlier search in October 2025, during which R325 000 was found in a safe.

Nkosi claimed at the time that the money belonged to his brother, who works in the security industry.

He now faces a wide range of charges, including unlawful possession of explosives, multiple counts related to the failure to safeguard firearms and ammunition, defeating the administration of justice, theft, and money laundering.

Additional charges of fraud, theft, and evidence tampering stem from allegations that Nkosi fraudulently obtained a police docket in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, by posing as a senior police officer from Saps head office.

It is alleged that after the docket was returned, key evidence had been tampered with.

The case in question relates to a November 2022 arrest of a suspect involving dagga, unlicensed firearms and explosives.

Nkosi was denied bail on 22 April, while his leave to appeal application was dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on 22 June.

His legal matters have since been consolidated and he is expected to appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on 19 August.

Madlanga commission allegations

Nkosi, who initially testified as Witness F, has become a central figure in proceedings at the Madlanga commission.

His evidence has pointed to alleged connections between organised crime syndicates, law enforcement officials, municipal leaders and political figures.

In particular, Nkosi described his role as a link between Saps structures and individuals believed to be part of a group referred to as the “Big Five”, which allegedly includes Matlala and Katiso “KT” Molefe.