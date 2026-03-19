Close ties to CFO and brother’s tender bids: Cop grilled over Tshwane dealings at Madlanga commission

The police sergeant conceded that he had a close relationship with Tshwane municipality's CFO.

A South African Police Service (Saps) officer has come under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga commission regarding his alleged involvement in the City of Tshwane’s affairs.

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi returned to continue his testimony at the commission, held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday, 19 March.

Nkosi has been questioned about his alleged role in the procurement process of a Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) security tender.

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The three-year contract, advertised in 2024, was intended to appoint a company to protect municipal assets against land invasions.

The commission heard this week that Nkosi forwarded the names of two companies – including Ngaphesheya, owned by his brother – to the City of Tshwane’s chief financial officer (CFO), Gareth Mnisi.

It was also revealed that an initial list of seven potential service providers had been compiled – allegedly by the EFF – and shared with Mnisi by TMPD deputy chief Umashi Dlamini in November 2024.

Fannie Nkosi’s relationship with City of Tshwane CFO raises questions

Proceedings on Thursday turned to a series of WhatsApp exchanges between Nkosi and Mnisi.

The messages revealed regular interactions beyond professional matters, including shared interests in motorbikes and social outings.

Nkosi also introduced Mnisi to an indoor shooting range in November 2024.

The police sergeant conceded that he and Mnisi maintained a close relationship.

The commission also examined Nkosi’s attempts to advance his brother’s company within the municipality.

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Nkosi confirmed that he sent Mnisi the vendor number for Ngaphesheya in November 2024, asking him to look into why the company had not secured work with the City of Tshwane.

“I was interested because I have raised it with him that my brother is busy applying in different jobs there by Tshwane and is not getting anything,” he said.

When questioned about the company’s status – whether it was part of the city’s supplier panel or simply unsuccessful in bids – Nkosi insisted he only wanted clarity on “what is happening”.

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Further evidence showed that Mnisi shared information with Nkosi about another municipal tender involving refuse bags.

In January 2025 messages, Mnisi suggested that they should “regroup”.

Nkosi told the commission that this referred to a potential meeting involving his brother.

“My understanding, it was maybe we must meet – myself and my brother.”

Asked whether Mnisi would have any official involvement in awarding contracts, Nkosi said: “No, he was not.”

‘I volunteered to help’

Nkosi’s role as an intermediary in a dispute between the City of Tshwane and a service provider was also scrutinised.

The commission heard that in March 2025, Nkosi reached out to Dlamini on behalf of Mnisi regarding complaints from the security company, Gubis 85 Solutions, about unpaid invoices.

This facilitated a series of exchanges between the parties.

Nkosi was, however, questioned about why he was acting as a go-between for Mnisi and Dlamini, even though he held no official interest in the company and was not employed by the Tshwane metro.

The police sergeant explained that he was simply assisting Mnisi in a personal capacity.

“I was only helping the CFO with the frustration that the service provider was threatening to take the city to court.

“As a result, the CFO was getting frustrated, and as a friend, I was getting worried.”

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He added that Dlamini could assist in resolving the matter by verifying relevant documentation.

When asked why Mnisi, as CFO, had not addressed the issue directly with Dhlamini, Nkosi responded that he had stepped in of his own accord.

“The CFO did not need me. I just jumped in and volunteered to help.”

He also told the commission that he has a long-standing personal connection with Dhlamini, describing him as a father figure who supported him during his childhood.

Nkosi denied using that relationship to exert influence.

Allegations of concealed dealings

The commission heard that Nkosi remained involved in communications related to Gubis 85 Solutions even after the company’s contract with the city was terminated.

In June 2025, Mnisi sent Nkosi a termination letter and asked him to forward it to Dlamini.

The contract was set to end on 1 July 2025.

Chaskalson argued that the exchanges suggested Mnisi and Dlamini relied on Nkosi as a go-between to conceal their direct role in alleged irregular processes, including inflating target values and extending budgets, to extract funds from the city.

He further suggested that the use of screenshots relayed through Nkosi enabled the Tshwane officials to communicate without creating a direct electronic link between themselves.

“What they do is obscure the fact that they, together, are driving this process,” Chaskalson said.

Nkosi denied the allegations.

However, Commissioner Sandile Khumalo questioned why Nkosi continued to play a role in the matter three months after the contract had already been terminated.

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