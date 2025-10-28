Win for farmers as court orders Steenhuisen to form new vet council

Farmers have hailed the ruling as a crucial step to restore oversight and stability in animal health governance.

Farmers have welcomed the High Court in Pretoria’s ruling ordering Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen to appoint a selection panel and constitute a new veterinary council as soon as possible.

The CEO of the South African Veterinary Council, Mongezi Menye, brought an urgent application against Steenhuisen last week.

Judge Nicolene Janse van Nieuwenhuizen ruled Steenhuisen must, within 15 days, appoint the panel to advise him regarding the designations and, following the receipt of the selection panel’s recommendations, the minister must constitute the new council within 25 court days.

Menye said the agreed timelines, which accommodate the minister’s schedule, are expected to result in the appointment of the new council by approximately 20 January, enabling the inaugural meeting to take place as soon as possible thereafter so that the council’s work may resume.

