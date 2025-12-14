16 dead in festive season weekend road crashes as RTMC urges caution

A suspected drunk driver was apprehended for allegedly offering a bribe of R200 to avoid arrest.

The festive season has already seen tragedy on South African roads, with 16 people losing their lives in multiple accidents over the weekend.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has since urged motorists to exercise extreme caution.

Festive season weekend road crashes

On Saturday, a devastating collision between an SUV and a light delivery vehicle on the N12 between Kimberley and Warrenton in the Northern Cape claimed seven lives, including that of a baby.

According to the authorities, both vehicles caught fire following the head-on crash.

In another fatal crash, five people died on the N12 in Fochville, Gauteng.

Three victims died on the scene after a head-on collision , and two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

The exact causes of both crashes are still under investigation, with the RTMC crash investigation unit working alongside the South African Police Service (Saps) to determine contributing factors.

“Motorists are further advised to take regular rest stops when travelling on long-distance trips. They must also reduce speed and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol,” the RTMC said in a statement.

More fatal incidents occurred across SA

On Saturday around 12:00pm, emergency services responded to a head-on collision on Old Johannesburg Road near Hennops Road in Centurion.

A man and a woman died on the scene, while a third patient with moderate injuries was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The police has opened an investigation into the circumstances.

On Sunday around 10:30am, emergency services attended a head-on collision on Tygervalley Road near Racecourse in the Western Cape.

Titanium Securitas Medical Response confirmed that one patient was found trapped and declared deceased at the scene, while the road remained closed for a full investigation.

Meanwhile, a bakkie carrying passengers overturned on the N1 just past the Ferreira offramp in Bloemfontein, Free State on Sunday morning, injuring all 10 occupants.

Emergency services arrived shortly after 9:00am to assess and stabilise the patients, who were subsequently transported to various hospitals for further care, according to Priority-Care Ambulance Service.

There was also a road crash on the Old Mamre-Darling Road, Atlantis in Cape Town, leaving one person dead.

Three other suffered serious injuries.

In a separate development, a suspected drunk driver was apprehended by the National Traffic Police (NTP) for allegedly offering a bribe of R200 to avoid arrest.

Details of the incident’s location and timing remain unclear.

