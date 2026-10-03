Feroz Khan to give evidence privately before Madlanga commission

Madlanga has instructed Khan to file his statement before he appears for questioning.

Former Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry next week, with portions of his evidence to be heard behind closed doors.

The commission’s chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga made the decision in a ruling delivered on Friday, 2 October 2026.

Khan is scheduled to be questioned on Tuesday, 6 October, with only the commissioners, evidence leaders and members of his legal team allowed to attend the proceedings.

The hearing will either be conducted in person or remotely.

The commission previously heard evidence in Khan’s absence over two days in July, following the shooting in which he was injured.

Madlanga has now instructed Khan to respond to that evidence before he appears for questioning.

“Mr Khan is directed to file his statement relating to that evidence by 12 midday on Saturday, 3 October 2026,” the ruling reads.

The commission’s latest decision follows a series of delays surrounding Khan’s appearance.

Former Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan appears at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 11 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Dispute over commission appearance

Khan was subpoenaed to give evidence on 28 September and was offered the opportunity to participate virtually after undergoing an independent medical assessment.

Despite this arrangement, he did not attend the proceedings either physically or through a video link.

Khan subsequently applied for another postponement, but Madlanga rejected the request.

The chairperson found that the subpoena requiring Khan to appear had been validly issued and that he had not complied with it.

The commission has since decided that criminal charges should be laid against the former senior police officer.

Evidence at Madlanga commission

Khan has been drawn into a number of allegations at the commission.

Among the issues raised are his alleged links or relationships with businessmen Mohammadh Sayed and Adriano Mazzotti, who are associated with tobacco company Carnilinx.

Other names connected to allegations involving Khan include former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson and alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party MP Vusi Shongwe has also claimed he was offered millions of rand to stop probing the major-general.

The former Crime Intelligence officer has also previously been linked to the fallout from a major cocaine seizure in Aeroton, Johannesburg, in July 2021.

Furthermore, Khan is currently out on bail of R20 000 in a case where he is facing corruption, defeating the ends of justice and contravening the Precious Metals Act.

Saps dismissal

Khan’s appearance before the commission comes amid his departure from the South African Police Service (Saps).

He was fired from his position as deputy head of Crime Intelligence last month after disciplinary proceedings were brought against him.

The former senior police official is expected to challenge his dismissal.

The Labour Court had earlier dismissed Khan’s urgent application to halt the disciplinary process.

The judgment, delivered on 31 August 2026, followed an expedited disciplinary inquiry in which Khan was found guilty of misconduct and of bringing Saps into disrepute.

At the time, Khan was recovering from injuries suffered when he was shot on 28 June before being discharged in mid-July.

He has previously relied on his health condition in seeking postponements of his appearance before the Madlanga commission.