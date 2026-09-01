Feroz Khan loses Labour Court bid as Madlanga commission testimony hangs in the balance

The major-general's urgent application was struck off the roll.

Suspended Crime Intelligence deputy head Feroz Khan has suffered a legal setback after the Labour Court dismissed his urgent bid to stop a disciplinary process that could cost him his job.

Khan approached the court after an expedited disciplinary inquiry found him guilty of misconduct and bringing the South African Police Service (Saps) into disrepute while he was recovering from injuries sustained during a shooting in June.

Crime Intelligence’s Feroz Khan loses Labour Court case

Labour Court Judge Connie Prinsloo on Monday, 31 August 2026, struck the major-general’s urgent application off the roll after finding that the court did not have jurisdiction to deal with the matter, according to eNCA.

The application followed disciplinary process chaired by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) district commissioner Jabulani Khumalo on 25 and 26 August.

Khan took issue with Khumalo’s role in the proceedings and allegedly sought his recusal, while asking the court to halt the disciplinary process altogether.

The disciplinary proceedings were conducted under Saps Regulation 9, which allows serious misconduct matters to be dealt with through an “expeditious process“.

Khan’s legal representatives attended proceedings on 12 August and requested a postponement.

The Crime Intelligence official was absent again the following day, despite being given an opportunity to participate virtually.

The hearing consequently continued without him, culminating in a finding of guilt and a reported recommendation that dismissal was the appropriate sanction.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), which acted on behalf of Khan, was reportedly ordered to pay the costs of the application.

Khan successfully challenged Saps from conducting the expeditious disciplinary process before the Labour Court in December 2024.

The chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Police Ian Cameron seemingly welcomed the development.

“After repeated litigation and delays, the question is increasingly simple: when will this senior Crime Intelligence officer actually answer the serious matters before him?

“Accountability cannot be litigated away,” Cameron said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another court setback for Maj Gen Feroz Khan.



His urgent Labour Court application has been struck from the roll, with POPCRU ordered to pay the costs.



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Health concerns delay Madlanga commission appearance

Khan’s legal troubles come as uncertainty also surrounds his appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

He was due to testify before the commission on Tuesday, 1 September, but reports that he had been re-admitted to hospital have put his appearance on hold.

His lawyer, Muhammed Vally, was expected to seek a postponement.

Despite the uncertainty, the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, confirmed that Khan remains under subpoena.

“It is important for the commission to hear Major-General Khan’s side of the story and therefore, he is required to testify before the commission,” Michaels told the media on Monday.

Khan was shot in Houghton, Johannesburg, on 28 June – three days before he was scheduled to appear at the commission.

He was subsequently treated at Milpark Hospital before being discharged in mid-July.

The Citizen previously reported on the extent of Khan’s injuries following claims that the attack may have been staged.

Recess

The commission is also preparing for a brief recess as it works towards completing its investigation.

Public hearings will be suspended from 3 September until 11 September, with proceedings expected to resume on 14 September.

Michaels indicated that the break was necessary because commissioners had existing commitments that were made when the inquiry was still scheduled to conclude by the end of August.

The inquiry’s deadline was extended by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July.

The commission now has until 2 October to complete the taking of evidence and must submit its final report by 16 November.