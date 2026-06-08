Feroz Khan told to appear before Madlanga commission amid interference claims

The commission has heard allegations that Khan interfered in a major drug seizure.

Major-General Feroz Khan, a senior officer within Crime Intelligence, will testify before the Madlanga commission next month after abandoning legal efforts to block both his testimony and investigators’ access to his electronic devices.

Khan had approached the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg with an interdict application on an urgent basis last week.

He sought to prevent the commission from examining data retrieved from devices seized following his arrest on 10 May.

The Crime Intelligence official was charged alongside Gauteng Hawks head Ebrahim Kadwa relating to the unlawful dealing and possession of illicit precious metals.

The devices in question were confiscated by the South African Police Service (Saps) and later handed over to the commission’s investigators.

Feroz Khan to appear before Madlanga commission

Khan argued in his court papers that that sensitive intelligence – including the identities of informants – could be compromised.

He also pushed for his eventual testimony to be held behind closed doors, citing the classified nature of the information involved.

Both applications have now been withdrawn.

Khan, who is currently out on R20 000 bail, has since been formally notified to appear before the commission on 1 July.

The commission confirmed on Monday, 8 June, that the withdrawal of Khan’s applications will be formalised in a court order, clearing the way for his participation in the inquiry.

“As soon as that order has been issued, the commission will make its affidavits available to the media and to the public.

“So as matters stand, in short, Major-General Khan is set to appear before the commission on the 1st of July, and his testimony is key to the commission’s work, given the very serious allegations which have been made against him,” the commission’s spokesperson Jeremy Michaels told the media.

Aeroton drug bust

The commission has heard allegations that Khan and Kadwa interfered in a major drug seizure carried out in Aeroton, Johannesburg, in July 2021.

During the operation, police reportedly confiscated 715.86 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated street value exceeding R300 million.

However, subsequent records reflected only 579.4 kilograms, leaving 136.46 kilograms unaccounted for.

Although four suspects – including three police officers – were initially arrested, the case ultimately collapsed and charges were withdrawn.

Testimony before the commission on Monday from Hawks Colonel Nkoana Joseph Sebola pointed to alleged interference by Khan and Kadwa with the crime scene as well as the investigation into the missing cocaine.

“It is also noteworthy that certain senior officers sought to involve themselves in the operational matters relating to the investigation; in my experience, the extent of their involvement in these operational activities was unusual and raised concerns in my mind regarding the nature and purpose of their participation,” Sebola testified.

Watch the Madlanga commission below:

He further stated that, in his view, a “good case has been lost” due to the alleged interference, particularly after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) declined to prosecute.

When pressed for further examples, Sebola remained cautious but indicated a broader pattern.

“It’s not only one incident. Things have been happening; things are happening,” he said.

“In some instances, with some of our seniors or generals, we can’t even understand whether they are assisting or fixing.

“Going back to Aeroton and what I have experienced before, I could safely say there is a lot of interference. I don’t know what is pushing them,” the colonel added.

The commission has also heard allegations connecting Khan to individuals believed to be involved in organised crime networks.

These include Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who has been described as a member of the so-called “Big Five” cartel.

Khan’s upcoming testimony is expected to shed further light on these allegations and on broader concerns about corruption and interference within South Africa’s law enforcement agencies.