Here are the allegations Feroz Khan faces at the Madlanga commission

Under scrutiny is Khan's alleged relationship with Julius Malema, leader of the EFF.

Senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan is set to face intense scrutiny when he appears before the Madlanga commission on 1 July 2026, as investigators probe alleged political ties and interference in police operations.

Documents released by the commission lay out the scope of the inquiry, drawing heavily on an affidavit compiled by investigator Tshepo Nyatlo.

Central to the evidence are WhatsApp exchanges involving Khan, EFF leader Julius Malema, and businessman Mohammadh Sayed, who is linked to the tobacco company Carnilinx.

Khan’s upcoming appearance follows his decision in May to withdraw an urgent court bid to prevent the commission and the South African Police Service (Saps) from accessing electronic devices seized after his arrest.

He is facing charges related to the unlawful dealing and possession of illicit precious metals.

Allegations of political protection

Under scrutiny is Khan’s alleged relationship with Malema, including whether political influence was leveraged to shield the Crime Intelligence from disciplinary action over financial misconduct.

According to Nyatlo’s affidavit, Carnilinx donated R650 000 to the EFF to support its registration as a political party, while a deceased Carnilinx employee provided Malema with R1 million to settle a tax debt.

Malema and his family stayed at the penthouse of Carnilinx owner and alleged cigarette smuggler Adriano Mazzotti in Sandton.

Khan himself is said to have attended an EFF gala dinner at a table funded by Carnilinx, although he maintained he was conducting official Crime Intelligence duties at the time.

Alleged tender rigging and VBS

The WhatsApp messages cited by the commission point to Malema’s potential involvement in procurement processes.

Sayed allegedly shared details of a company bidding for a Saps fleet management tender, stating the information came from “Juju”.

Nyatlo highlighted that the company, Bertobrite, previously faced allegations of securing a City of Tshwane fuel tender through bribery involving the EFF.

The evidence bundle also outlines an alleged plan involving Khan, Sayed and Malema targeting former Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) Selumanthuro Dintwe.

In another significant claim, Khan is accused of sharing the identity and address of a VBS Mutual Bank curator – who had filed corruption charges against Malema – with both the EFF leader and Sayed.

Former chairperson Tshifiwa Matodzi, who is serving a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty, stated in his plea affidavit that he paid millions of rand in bribes to Malema, disguised as donations to the EFF, to secure political protection for the bank.

Aeroton drug bust

Khan will also be questioned about his involvement in the 2021 Aeroton drug bust in Johannesburg, where 715.86kg of cocaine was seized.

The commission is probing the subsequent disappearance of 136.46kg of the drugs from the police’s forensic laboratory.

Allegations that Khan interfered in the seizure operation form a key part of this line of inquiry.

Beyond political and operational concerns, the commission will question Khan about his alleged links to individuals associated with organised crime.

These include political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi, alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, and Matipandile Sotheni – identified as the alleged killer of Marius “Witness D” van der Merwe.