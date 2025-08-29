15 taxi drivers, owners interrogated after KZN taxi violence

The taxi drivers and taxi owners were allegedly part of the group which attacked e-hailing drivers.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have taken in 15 people for questioning in connection with the altercation between e-hailing drivers and taxi owners and drivers, which resulted in the attempted murder of one e-hailing driver and the assault of another.

The incident occurred in KwaDabeka, near Pinetown, on Wednesday morning 27 August 2025.

Gunshot

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded to reports of a gunshot and investigated the scene.

“When they arrived on Zaza Road, it was then established that a group of taxi owners and taxi drivers allegedly approached e-hailing drivers who had parked their vehicles on the side of the road and demanded they move their vehicles.

“It was also reported that during the altercation a firearm was discharged and a bullet went through the passenger door of one of the e-hailing vehicles, with the driver inside the vehicle.

“Another e-hailing driver was also reportedly assaulted during the commotion,” Netshiunda said.

Questioning

Netshiunda said officers followed up on information from Wednesday night through to Thursday morning.

“In that operation, 15 people, who are taxi drivers and taxi owners who were allegedly part of the group which attacked e-hailing drivers, were taken in for questioning.

Eight licensed firearms were seized from the house of one taxi owner and he will be charged for failure to safeguard firearms in accordance with the Firearms Control Act.

Four more firearms were also removed from their owners and all 12 firearms will be taken for ballistic analysis.

One taxi owner-cum-driver, who is suspected to have assaulted the e-hailing driver, reached out to the investigating officer and he presented himself to the police in the company of his legal representative on Thursday morning,” Netshiunda said.

Monitoring

Netshiunda added that while the situation is calm in KwaDabeka, police will maintain visibility to restore order, peace and stability.

He said police will also convene a meeting between the taxi industry and e-hailing services to reach a consensus.

