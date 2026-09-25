Film boss demanded sex for business deals – executive

A South African film executive recalls being pressured to trade sex for deals, saying: 'I realised I was a #MeToo, too.'

A senior South African film and entertainment executive was given a list of powerful industry figures she was expected to sleep with to secure business deals while working for a major American film company.

It happened in 2001, some time before the #MeToo movement exposed the extent of sexual harassment and abuse of power within the international entertainment industry.

Sexual harassment in entertainment industry

She had landed what should have been a career-defining opportunity. The New York-based company produced and distributed films internationally and operated in the upper echelons of an industry where careers could be made and international opportunities opened almost overnight.

But, she said, within weeks of starting the job, alarm bells sounded. She said she was regularly summoned to the “corner office”, (read The Boss), often at short notice and regardless of what else she was doing.

‘Nothing subtle about it’

Initially, other people were present during meetings. Gradually, she found herself being called in alone, or asked to remain behind after everyone else had left.

“These meetings would progressively be just for myself and not with anybody else. Or if there is a collective meeting, I would be asked to stay behind,” she said.

Then, his behaviour became progressively more touchy-feely and, what could initially be brushed aside as an uncomfortable encounter, developed into something far more blatant.

“There was nothing subtle about it,” she said.

She was young, South African and trying to make her mark in one of the world’s most competitive industries. The job also took her to major international film markets and festivals, including Cannes, Toronto and Berlinale.

It was during international travel that the situation became even more uncomfortable. On two occasions, she said an assistant tried to push her into an elevator to attend what was presented as a meeting in a hotel room again with the boss.

Expected to sleep with film executives

She managed to get herself out of the situation. Toward the end of her first year on the job, the boss summoned her again.

“I was issued with a list of high-ranking film executives around the world that I was expected to sleep with to get business conducted with the company,” she said.

It’s where she drew the line. But it weighed heavily on her.

“I was a stranger; a legal alien in the United States and on top of that the non-disclosure agreement was watertight. It was all very intimidating,” she said.

“Later I learnt that the sexual harassment lawsuits against the boss totalled more than all the film budgets in production at the time. I realised I was a #MeToo, too.”