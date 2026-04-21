Fire at popular Kruger National Park camp

The camp confirmed the fire to The Citizen and said cause of the fire has not yet been established.

The Kruger National Park’s Lower Sabie rest camp reception caught fire this morning. Affecting the shop and restaurant.

Several posts have been circulating on social media with visuals of the scene.

The camp confirmed the fire to The Citizen and said the cause has not yet been established.

The Kruger Park spokesperson, Reynold Thakhuli, told The Citizen that he “would not dictate a statement” of confirmation of the fire.

SanParks later issued a statement confirming that rangers and staff reacted quickly and contained the fire before it could spread to other structures.

The restaurant and reception area are currently inaccessible for safety reasons.

This is a developing story