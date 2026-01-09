Fire rages in Dunoon informal settlement as fears over strong winds mount

Emergency services are on the scene, but strong fires are hampering rescue efforts.

A large fire has broken out in the Cape Town informal settlement of Dunoon on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were on scene as of 12.30pm, but it is unclear if firefighting efforts have begun yet.

The Western Cape is battling strong winds, which may hamper firefighting efforts in Dunoon and several other areas in the province.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but information from emergency services will be shared once it becomes available.

Gift of the Givers representatives are on scene, while continuing relief work in other fire-ravaged areas across the Western Cape.

“Heartbreaking scenes are unfolding in Dunoon as strong winds continue to wreak havoc, pushing flames rapidly across the informal settlement.

“Community leaders called on Gift of the Givers for assistance; however, at this stage, very little can be done as the area remains extremely dangerous,” the organisation stated.

Firefighters assaulted

The City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services confirmed their teams were on scene, but that the weather and the public were making work difficult.

“Helicopters are water-bombing the flames, which are being fanned by strong south-easterly winds,” stated spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“Public order policing resources have been deployed to assist, as firefighters were assaulted by members of the community.

“One firefighter has been taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment for heat exhaustion,” Carelse explained.

Wind speeds in Cape Town are expected to reach 40km/h in the late afternoon and early evening on Friday.

*This is a developing story.

