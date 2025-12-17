Fire at multi-million rand medical equipment factory in Ekurhuleni contained

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Millions of rand’s worth of medical equipment vials have been saved from damage after the City of Ekurhuleni’s Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) contained a fire at a factory in the city.

The blaze broke out at the warehouse on Tuesday, 16 December 2025.

Fire

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson Tikkie MacDonald said the call was logged just before 2pm.

MacDonald said firefighting teams were immediately dispatched from multiple stations, including Germiston, Wadeville, Vosloorus, Thokoza and Boksburg, to fight the fire at the multimillion-rand factory in the Germiston industrial area.

“Upon arrival, firefighters found a section of the factory alight, with boxes and bags of Polypropylene well alight. The crews moved swiftly and decisively to apply water, successfully extinguishing the blaze and preventing the fire from spreading to the main production lines and surrounding structural components of the factory.

“The quick and coordinated efforts of our firefighters were instrumental in limiting the damage at this vital manufacturing facility. Their swift action prevented what could have been a catastrophic event, securing the continued production of essential medical supplies,” MacDonald said.

NOW READ: Protestors allegedly set Germiston Home Affairs building on fire [VIDEO]

Investigation

MacDonald said the cause of the fire is being investigated.

​“Preliminary reports from the scene allege that the fire may have been caused by a spark originating from the roof area, where maintenance work was being conducted using machinery.

“City of Ekurhuleni fire inspectors have been called to the scene, and a formal investigation is now underway to determine the exact cause and origin of the fire,” MacDonald said.

Building fire

In September 2025, two people died from smoke inhalation after a fire ripped through the basement of a building in Tshwane, which was used as a makeshift living space.

The fire broke out at the De Williershof residential building early on a Sunday morning.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said the incident followed a separate fire in the same building where seven rooms on the ground floor burnt just hours before the second blaze.

ALSO READ: Alleged suicide attempt sparks fire that destroys 50 shacks in Germiston