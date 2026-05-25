Fire ravages Himeville Magistrate’s Court, judicial offices destroyed

Preliminary information indicates that the fire originated in the Magistrate's office.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has confirmed that a fire tore through the Himeville Magistrate’s Court in KwaZulu‑Natal’s (KZN) Harry Gwala District, leaving key judicial offices severely damaged.

The blaze broke out on Saturday, 23 May 2026.

Preliminary information indicates that the fire originated in the Magistrate’s office after a contractor working on site ignited the office fireplace, which then spread throughout the court building.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and efforts were made to contain the fire. No injuries and fatalities have been reported.

Offices destroyed

Kubayi’s spokesperson, Palesa Rammitlwa, said court records were not affected by the fire.

“The department can further confirm that the cash hall and the filing room containing charge sheets and related court records remain unaffected, while the Magistrate’s office, the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and the courtroom sustained severe damage.”

“The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Real Estate Management Services (DPWI), REMS are working together to identify alternative state-owned properties that can accommodate the magistrates’ court as an interim measure,” Rammitlwa said.

Rammitlwa added that further communication will be issued in due course regarding provisional operational arrangements to ensure the continuation of essential judicial services for the affected community.

Tshwane shack fire

Meanwhile, authorities have discovered a body under rubble during mop-up operations following a multiple-shack fire incident in Pretoria, north of Johannesburg.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to the multiple-shack blaze at the Plastic View Informal Settlement in Moreleta Park on Sunday morning.

Body discovered

Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said firefighters received a distress call about multiple shacks on fire just after 6am.

“Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 150 shacks were affected by the fire. Assessments are currently underway to determine the full extent of the damage and the number of families displaced by the incident,” said Radebe-Kgiba.

“During the search and recovery operations, firefighters discovered a body among the debris. The person was unfortunately unable to evacuate when the fire started. As mop-up operations continue, emergency personnel will continue searching the affected area to ensure that all residents are accounted for.”

Radebe-Kgiba said the exact cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.