JUST IN: Fire breaks out at SABC Radio Park building in Joburg

The fire broke out at the builing on Thursday afternoon

General views of the SABC building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg on 18 November 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Johannesburg Emergency Service are attending to a fire at the SABC Radio Park building in Auckland Park.

It’s understood the fire broke out on Thursday afternoon.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they will share more updates on the fire incident once recieved.

“We can confirm that at this stage we are at the SABC Radio Park building investigating reports of a fire incident. The employees have been evacuated and there are no injuries that have been reported so far.

“We will be able to give further updates about this incident,” Mulaudzi said.

This is a developing story

