Fists fly at school rugby and pub as short tempers turn violent

EG Jansen vs Menlopark brawl over alleged k-word and Krugersdorp dance floor push leaves 22-year-old in ICU after stairs fall.

When people fight at sporting events and in public establishments , everybody loses.

Last weekend, videos of fists flying made headlines when a brawl erupted between EG Jansen High School and Hoërskool Menlopark pupils and their parents at a rugby game in Pretoria after the k-word was allegedly used.

Parents fight at rugby game and Krugersdorp dance floor push

In Krugersdorp on Saturday night, a misunderstanding on a dance floor at the 6 on Heritage Square restaurant and pub turned violent when a 22-year-old allegedly pushed another patron down a flight of stairs.

Jacques Roberts was in intensive care after the incident but has since been moved to a general ward. His sister, Lerine Dunlop, said it was horrible seeing him in the intensive care unit (ICU).

According to witnesses, Roberts accidentally bumped a girl while dancing and her boyfriend allegedly then shoved him.

The two were removed from the premises by the bouncers when the boyfriend allegedly pushed Roberts down the stairs before kicking him.

“He is such a sweet person. The guy who did this to him is out on R2 000 bail. This nearly cost my brother’s life. It could still, while the attacker walks around like a free man,” she said.

“It feels like we woke up in a horror movie.”

A ‘horror movie’

Because Roberts doesn’t have medical aid, his father had to pay R240 000 for him to be admitted to ICU and undergo a scan, which resulted in the family opening a BackaBuddy account and organise fundraisers to help cover the costs.

On Wednesday, Roberts was moved to a general ward, where he will remain for an undisclosed period while receiving treatment and being closely monitored.

“Although he is improving, he is not completely out of danger yet,” said Dunlop.

“He is still receiving antibiotics to help prevent infection and medication to manage his pain.

“The good news is his neck is not broken. He has whiplash, which is painful, and we are extremely grateful there is no fracture.

“Jacques is feeling a little better and is finally managing to get a little bit of sleep,” she said.

Roberts needs X-rays and teeth examination

Dunlop added the doctor was satisfied with his latest scan. Roberts still needs to undergo X-rays of his nose and jaw and also may need to have his teeth examined.

“We believe this remarkable progress is the result of all the prayers for Jacques.

“Thank you so much to everyone who continues to pray, believe and stand with our family,” she said.

South African Police Service spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm was opened at Krugersdorp police station on Saturday after a suspect was arrested and appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

“The case was remanded to 9 September for further court proceedings,” he added.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said it was well known many South Africans have short tempers. “However, calmer heads must prevail and where they don’t, police action may be required.

Many South Africans have short tempers

“There is also a duty on owners and managers of establishments to exercise proper control over their establishments and the people who frequent them.

“Managers must ensure safety measures are in place and venues are not overcrowded. When these measures fail, police action may be required and perpetrators must be prosecuted,” she said.

Van Graan added magistrates must be decisive when considering bail for violent offences.