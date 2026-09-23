Five burnt beyond recognition as minibus taxi skips robot and slams into other vehicles [VIDEO]

JMPD is investigating a case of culpable homicide

Five people were burnt beyond recognition and 10 others injured when a minibus taxi allegedly skipped a red light and ploughed into two Mercedes‑Benz vehicles in Midrand, north of Johannesburg.

The crash on Tuesday evening at a busy Midrand intersection sparked a fireball that left the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Taxi accident

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the accident occurred at approximately 5pm at the intersection of Old Pretoria Main Road and Maxwell Drive, Midrand.

“Preliminary reports indicate that a red Toyota Hi-Ace minibus taxi was travelling northbound along Old Pretoria Main Road when the driver allegedly failed to stop at a traffic signal. The minibus taxi subsequently collided with two vehicles, a black Mercedes-Benz G63 and a silver Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which were both travelling eastbound along Maxwell Drive.”

Fire

Fihla said that following the impact, both the Toyota Hi-Ace and the silver Mercedes-Benz caught fire.

“The adult male driver of the taxi sustained serious injuries and was transported to Tembisa Hospital. Tragically, five passengers (two males and three females) sustained fatal injuries, were burnt beyond recognition, and were taken to the Hillbrow Mortuary.”

WATCH: Aftermath of taxi accident in Midrand

A taxi carrying passengers reportedly burst into flames after colliding with a Mercedes-Benz near Munyaka Estate in Waterfall, Midrand – Johannesburg pic.twitter.com/TBHb2p3gx4 – BEAST OF NEWS (@EversonLuhanga) September 22, 2026

Injuries

Fihla said a further 10 passengers sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious and were transported to various hospitals for medical attention.

“The adult male driver of the Mercedes-Benz G63 was uninjured. The adult female driver and two minor passengers of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class escaped without injury.

“A case of culpable homicide will be formally registered at the Midrand South African Police Service (Saps) station for further investigation,” Fihla said.