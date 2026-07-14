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Five dead in R23 head‑on crash as MEC warns of ‘death trap’ road

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

14 July 2026

04:44 am

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The accident occurred on the R23 between Perdekop and Standerton.

Five dead in R23 head‑on crash as MEC warns of 'death trap' road

Four people have been killed and a fifth later succumbed to injuries after a head‑on collision between a truck and a sedan. Picture: Supplied.

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Five people have been killed after a head‑on collision between a truck and a sedan in Mpumalanga.

The accident occurred on the R23 between Perdekop and Standerton on Monday, 13 July 2026.

Accident

According to preliminary reports, a head-on collision occurred between an articulated truck travelling from Standerton and a sedan travelling from Perdekop.

The Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said four occupants of the sedan – the driver and three passengers – were declared dead on the scene.

“One passenger who sustained serious injuries was rushed to Standerton Provincial Hospital for medical treatment and later succumbed to injuries.

“The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. However, preliminary indications suggest that dangerous overtaking may have been a contributing factor,” it said.

Condolences

The MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

“The number of fatal crashes on the R23 is a huge concern to the province. This stretch of road is becoming another death trap, and it means we must do more to enforce the law on the R23 and other problematic routes.

“Motorists must also play their part by driving safely and obeying the rules of the road,” said Macie.

Warning

The MEC has reiterated the department’s call to law enforcement officers at all levels to act decisively against any form of recklessness and disregard for traffic regulations by drivers.

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The department has urged road users to adhere to the rules of the road and exercise extreme caution, especially on the R23 Road.

Head-on crash

Last month, chaos erupted on a Durban highway when a fully loaded taxi slammed head‑on into a light motor vehicle, leaving the car’s driver dead and 14 passengers injured.

The head-on accident occurred on the M19 between Bevis Road and Otto Volek Road in the Pinetown area on Sunday.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services personnel responded to the crash just after 9:20pm.

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