Five family members killed in Etwatwa shack fire

A teenage boy, who was sleeping in an outside room, was unharmed.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) on Monday expressed sadness following a devastating house fire that claimed the lives of five family members in Steve Biko informal settlement, Etwatwa, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday night.

The victims include two school-going children, their one-year-old sister and both parents. The 17-year-old girl was a Grade 11 pupil at Dr Harry Gwala Secondary School, while her 11-year-old brother attended Grade 6 at Thembelihle Primary School.

The department’s provincial spokesperson Steve Mabona said the family was trapped inside their home when the fire broke out on Sunday night.

A male teenager, who was sleeping in a detached room a few metres from the house, survived the fire.

Schools offer support

Mabona said school principals and officials from both institutions visited the family’s home on Monday morning.

He added that they offered condolences and gathered information about the incident from the survivor, relatives and neighbours.

The department has mobilised its psychosocial support teams to assist the affected school communities.

“The department’s psychosocial support teams have been dispatched to visit both schools tomorrow, Monday, 11 November 2025, to provide counselling and emotional support to affected learners, educators and the broader school communities,” said Mabona.

Community urged to unite

The department has extended its condolences to the bereaved family and called on communities to offer support during this difficult time.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed his devastation at the loss.

“We are devastated by this heartbreaking loss of young lives and their parents. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and school communities during this painful time. We will continue to support them,” he said.

