Flights to and from Limpopo resume amid heavy rain and flooding

As Limpopo enters a fifth day of heavy rainfall and flooding, flights to and from Hoedspruit have resumed.

On Wednesday, Airlink suspended all flights due to severe flooding that left many roads impassable and restricted access to the airport, which serves communities in the area, the nearby Kruger National Park, and surrounding lodges and resorts.

Floods

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed two aircraft (helicopters) to a rescue operation to assist people stranded due to severe flooding.

Floodwaters have risen rapidly in Limpopo following heavy rains in the province over the last two weeks.

Flights

Airlink said flights resume from Friday.

“Airlink is in constant liaison with local stakeholders, including SANParks and the various private lodges in the area, to monitor the situation. Airlink will post information on any changes to the status of Hoedspruit flights on its website, app and social media channels,” said the airline’s spokesperson, Linden Birns.

Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht apologised to travellers.

“We thank customers for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused by the disruption to our regular service. However, the health and safety of our customers, crew and aircraft is our top priority.”

Missing child

Meanwhile, police, the SANDF and rescue teams are desperately searching to locate a missing five-year-old boy in Limpopo.

Officials are navigating through raging waters in Mbaula village, outside Giyani, to locate Siyanda Baloyi, who was reported missing on Thursday morning, 15 January 2026.

Swept away

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba says preliminary reports indicate he and his mother were swept away by floodwaters while attempting to evacuate their water-filled home around 6am.

The duo were allegedly swept away by the floods.

“The mother was fortunately trapped by a tree and was rescued by the members of the SANDF, while the child could not be located. The search and rescue operations have been intensified by the multi-disciplinary teams to try and locate the missing child.”

The search for the missing child is ongoing.

