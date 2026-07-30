Prosecutor says ‘flip-flop knee-jerk’ Andrea Johnson ‘constantly deviated’ from Idac’s ‘Bible’

The Idac employee claimed she 'profoundly disturbed, but not surprised' by Johnson's testimony.

Fresh testimony at the Madlanga Commission has cast a spotlight on alleged internal dysfunction within the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), with state advocate Drushantha Ramsamy accusing her former boss Andrea Johnson of disregarding established procedures and fostering a hostile work environment.

Ramsamy appeared before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday, 30 July 2026, a day after Johnson wrapped up six days of testimony.

Johnson’s evidence focused heavily on a series of high-profile investigations, including those involving Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo relating to the appointment of former BMW employee Dineo Mokwele to a brigadier post.

The investigations were triggered after National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams submitted a Section 27 referral in November 2024, setting off multiple inquiries into Crime Intelligence.

Johnson had also implicated Ramsamy and Idac investigator Mantsha Rapetshu in relation to their roles in these probes.

Idac employee pushes back against Andrea Johnson testimony

Taking the stand, Ramsamy, an admitted attorney, moved quickly to challenge Johnson’s version of events, particularly regarding the Mokwele matter.

“Advocate Johnson told many untruths about me and my involvement in what is known as the Mokwele case.

“She did not disclose that I raised concerns from the onset and repeatedly thereafter, which concerns I dealt with in detail,” she told the commission on Thursday.

Ramsamy explained that she joined Idac in March 2023, when it still operated as the Investigating Directorate (ID) within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

She testified that her concerns about the direction of certain investigations emerged early on.

She also raised questions about a cluster of investigations into Crime Intelligence and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s Medicare24 R360 million tender referred to as “Project Diversion,” a label she attributed to Johnson.

“I do not know why she chose this name other than what is stated in her WhatsApp message,” the Idac prosecutor said.

Ramsamy remarked that she was “profoundly disturbed, but not surprised” by Johnson’s testimony.

“She sought to blame me for so-called irregular and problematic processes.

“Let me make it clear that Advocate Johnson was in charge of Project Diversion and, in particular, the Mokwele matter from the outset.”

According to Ramsamy, she was selected to join the investigative team because of her track record of handling a previous high-profile Section 27 referral.

However, she also suggested that Johnson may have assumed she would not challenge decisions due to her junior position.

“What she did not anticipate was that Mr Mantsha Raphesu, a lead investigator, and I would question Project Diversion from the start.”

“What she did not anticipate was that Mr Mantsha Raphesu, a lead investigator, and I would question Project Diversion from the start.”

Idac procedures ignored, Madlanga commission told

A central theme of Ramsamy’s testimony was Johnson’s alleged disregard for Idac’s standard operating procedures.

“This is disseminated via email to every person that works at Idac. It is also re-disseminated to every staff member upon the arrival of a new staff member.

“So it cannot be said that there are no operating procedures.”

She described these procedures as foundational to the functioning of the unit.

“Basically, it’s the Bible of how a structure of our nature is supposed to work. Advocate Johnson would deviate constantly.

“It was a situation where we had this, but she would have her own way of doing things with different groups, different investigations and different structures,” Ramsamy said.

Claims of intimidation and workplace strain

Ramsamy further painted a picture of a tense working environment within Idac.

She alleged that Johnson frequently changed decisions, earning her the nickname “flip-flop knee-jerk” among staff, particularly after consulting chief investigator Dylan Perumal.

“No matter how you explained it to her or how the decision was made in a rational manner, it would then change according to what Mr Perumal wanted.”

She claimed that employees who challenged Johnson’s decisions faced intimidation.

Ramsamy told the commission staff members feared Johnson’s “wrath” and that one would be “shocked” at how many employees were now undergoing counselling as a result of workplace pressures.

“I liken it to being treated worse than a scullery maid. You would be internally investigated, unlawfully so.

“I was made redundant for an entire period in 2023 because I objected to Mr Perumal and Advocate Johnson.”