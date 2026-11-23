The department also raised concerns about the impact of recent weather-related incidents on healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

Gauteng health authorities have started repair work at three healthcare facilities damaged by heavy rainfall last week, with a structural engineer assessing the extent of the damage at Zola Community Health Centre.

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) provided an update on Monday, confirming that remedial work was underway at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital, Zola Gateway Clinic and Zola Community Health Centre.

It said the rainfall had damaged the facilities, prompting technical assessments and interventions to restore affected areas.

“The department takes the safety of patients, healthcare workers and members of the public seriously,” it said.

Bheki Mlangeni Hospital roof repaired

At Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital, contractors have repaired the roof as an interim measure while awaiting new roofing sheets for a complete replacement.

The contractor has already ordered the materials, with the department expecting the full replacement to be completed as soon as possible.

“The full replacement will be completed as soon as possible to ensure that the affected areas are properly secured,” the department said.

Repair work has also started at Zola Gateway Clinic, where the department is working to minimise disruptions and restore the damaged areas.

Meanwhile, Zola Community Health Centre sustained extensive damage, requiring a more detailed assessment before repair work can proceed.

A structural engineer has been deployed to assess the building, with a technical report expected to provide recommendations for necessary interventions.

El Niño raises preparedness concerns

The provincial government has also raised concerns about the impact of recent weather-related incidents on healthcare infrastructure and service delivery.

With the country entering a period influenced by the El Niño weather phenomenon, the department said strengthening preparedness and protecting public infrastructure had become increasingly important.

El Niño is associated with changing rainfall patterns and rising temperatures.

“Accordingly, the province is committed to ensuring that the necessary interventions are undertaken to restore affected services, safeguard public infrastructure and strengthen the resilience of healthcare facilities,” the department said.

The department has not provided a specific completion date for the outstanding repairs at the three facilities.