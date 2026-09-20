FlySafair suffers technical problem, lands with urgency at George Airport

The pilots also reportedly declared a PAN over the radio, signalling an urgent situation and giving the flight priority.

A FlySafair Boeing 737-800 experienced a technical problem on Saturday as it approached George Airport, with reports suggesting flight FA222 suffered a partial flap failure on approach.

The aircraft landed safely before being removed from service for inspection and maintenance.

FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon confirmed the incident.

“FlySafair can confirm that flight FA222 from Johannesburg to George experienced a technical indication during its approach to George on Saturday. The crew followed the appropriate operating procedures and the aircraft landed safely without incident.”

‘Technical indication during approach’

Private aviation Facebook group Fly Africa reported that the crew entered a holding pattern, worked through the relevant checklists and procedures, and then conducted what appeared to be a partial-flap landing.

The pilots also reportedly declared a PAN over the radio, signalling an urgent situation and giving the flight priority. A PAN is a level below a MAYDAY distress call, which indicates grave and imminent danger.

FlySafair’s marketing manager Kirby Gordon. Picture Archive

Flaps are movable surfaces on the trailing edges of an aircraft’s wings which are extended during take-off and landing. They change the shape of the wing to create additional lift and drag, allowing an aircraft to fly more slowly during an approach and helping it descend without gaining excessive speed. Reduced flap deployment usually means an aircraft must approach and land at a higher speed.

Pilots lauded

Emergency rescue vehicles were said to be waiting for the Boeing when it landed as a precaution.

The crew’s handling of the incident has since earned praise from members of the aviation community.

“Congratulations to the crew for a job well done,” one person wrote in the group, while another described it as “excellent work from the flight deck crew”.

Another noted the additional considerations involved in landing at George under the circumstances.

“Landing at higher speed than normal in George takes some skill,” the commenter said. Others praised the pilots for managing the abnormal situation safely, with one saying: “Well done to the crew involved.”