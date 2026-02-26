Six arrested at Randburg flats that owes R4m as city seeks uninhabitable order

One political party has stepped up to ask parliament to debate amendments to the PIE Act due to possible abuse.

Immigration officials have arrested six foreign nationals living at a property owing the city millions in utility payments.

The city raided three properties in Randburg on Wednesday as part of a multi-department blitz targeting delinquent properties.

Those targeted reported overcrowding, high municipal arrears and other general by-law infringements.

Growing frustrated by the prevalence of illegally occupied residential properties, one party is calling on parliament to debate the possible abuse of housing legislation.

Property ‘uninhabitable’

The worst-affected property was found at a block of apartments in Windsor East that had been hijacked by both South Africans and illegal foreign nationals.

Owing R4 million to the City of Johannesburg municipality in water, electricity and rates, city officials observed widespread health, safety and by-law violations.

“The city’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services is in the process of applying for a declaration order to have the property declared uninhabitable.

“Once granted, this will enable the city to obtain an evacuation order to ensure the safety of occupants and protect surrounding residents from further risk,” the city stated.

Authorities arrested five Congolese men and a Congolese woman who were alleged to be in the country illegally.

A property several blocks away from the first had its electricity disconnected after officials found the meter to be unregistered with City Power.

Authorities visited a third property after community members complained it had become a security risk

“The city’s enforcement teams are actively working to trace and locate the registered owner to ensure compliance and accountability,” officials confirmed, after finding the property abandoned.

PIE Act amendments sought

A member of the portfolio committee on home affairs, earlier this week, gave notice of a motion calling for amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act (PIE Act).

The Patriotic Alliance’s Lorato Mathopa stated that slumlords, criminal syndicates and delinquent tenants were abusing the legislation.

“Criminal syndicates are hijacking buildings in our inner cities. They unlawfully occupy properties, collect rent illegally and then exploit the very provisions of this Act as a shield against eviction.

“By claiming potential homelessness, they force property owners into years of costly litigation, effectively holding both owners and the legal system hostage,” stated Mathopa.

The party will push for discussions on amendments that would speed up evictions, define municipal authority and review conditions for alternative accommodation.

“The PIE Act was designed to protect the vulnerable. The Patriotic Alliance is not seeking to weaken constitutional protections, it is seeking to strengthen the rule of law.

“A law that can be abused to entrench illegality ultimately fails both property owners and the genuinely vulnerable,” party spokesperson Steve Motale told The Citizen.

