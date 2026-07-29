Six foreign nationals killed in Eastern Cape Tsomo business fire

According to reports, at approximately 03:40am, police officers on patrol heard a loud explosive sound.

Six foreign nationals have died in a devastating blaze in the Eastern Cape, prompting the South African Police Service (SAPS) to open an inquest docket after officers on patrol heard an explosion and discovered the building engulfed in flames.

The blaze occurred at a Tsomo business premises in the early hours of Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Explosion

According to reports, at approximately 03:40am, police officers on patrol heard a loud explosive sound near the Tsomo police station.

Police spokesperson Nobuntu Gantana said the officers immediately drove towards the station to investigate and, upon detecting a strong smell of smoke, traced it to a store known as MAA Cash and Carry.

“Officers discovered huge flames emanating from the building and rushed to the back of the shop, where people were known to be residing.”

Bodies

Gantana said upon arrival, officers established that multiple people were trapped inside the building.

“They attempted to gain entry, along with private security personnel and members of the local community who came to assist. Despite their combined rescue efforts, only one person managed to escape. Sadly, six other occupants succumbed to the fire.

“Firefighters arrived on the scene, and despite challenges posed by thick smoke and rainy weather, they managed to extinguish the blaze, and all six burnt bodies were recovered,” Gantana said.

Gantana added that the deceased have since been identified by their employer.

No foul play

“All necessary role players were summoned to the scene, including Emergency Medical Services, SAPS members, Provincial Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) and members of the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC). At this stage, no foul play is suspected.”

Gantana said the investigations into the incident are continuing.

Xenophobic attacks

Meanwhile, Nigeria has urged South Africa to do more to prevent xenophobic attacks on African migrants, as the two countries met this week to try to cool tensions.

Foreign nationals have come under attack, and foreign-owned shops have been looted over the last few months, as some South Africans blame immigrants ​for problems such as crime and unemployment.

Nigeria completed its voluntary repatriation programme last Thursday, with the final flight taking 305 returnees home from Johannesburg. In total, nearly 1 490 citizens were returned to the West African country.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, led a high‑stakes mission to Abuja this week, opening candid talks aimed at repairing strained relations between the two nations.